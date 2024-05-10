Fashion edit Vienna, pays homage to the beauty of the present, encouraging everyone to embrace the here and now

For fabrics, Tanvi has played around with denim, infusing it with a fresh and playful vibe through laser-cut work and a summer trench inspired by their leather trenches from past collections. Her creativity shines through with experiments in fabric, including a unique 3D texture achieved through a tactile ar row smocking technique. The collection features intricate details like box pleating, ruffles, sequins, and eye-catching crystal embroidery on denim, all aimed at elevating classics with their own unique twist.

“Inspired by the essence of summer, we chose hues that resonate with the spirit of nature — greens that reflect the vibrancy of foliage, blues that evoke the clarity and tranquility of water, earthy browns and beiges that ground us with a sense of belonging, and rusts that capture the ephemeral beauty of a sunset,” adds Tanvi. The collection features denim pieces showing colour blocking and laser cuts, perfect for a city brunch party. There is resort evening wear ideal for beachside suppers and office party wear ensuring you stand out at corporate events with professionalism and bold fashion statements.”

Price starts at Rs 3,995. Available online.