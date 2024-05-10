Fashion edit Vienna, pays homage to the beauty of the present, encouraging everyone to embrace the here and now

In the modern world where everyone is busy carving out a niche for themselves, there exists an often overlooked yearning — a longing to pause, to bask in the ephemeral beauty of the present moment, and to savour life’s simple pleasures. Amidst all the aspirations and ambitions, the echoes of solitude and self-reflection resonate softly, beckoning us to reclaim our essence amidst the chaos. 'Fashion brand Torqadorn’s new edit Vienna reflects this idea.
Their design philosophy is rooted in celebrating the individuality of the female form. Specialising in occasion wear that commands attention, the brand aims at elevating traditional silhouettes with bold, innovative elements, imbuing each piece with a sense of power and confidence.
“The spring summer’24 collection, Vienna, draws inspiration from the introspective moments in life when one realises the need to slow down, akin to the sentiments echoed in Billy Joel’s song of the same name.” With a personal touch, the edit is imbued with memories of a gentle reminder from the designer’s mother to pause, breathe, and appreciate the present amidst the whirlwind of entrepreneurship. According to her, Vienna serves as a dialogue between past experiences and future aspirations, seamlessly blending reverence for the journey with excitement for the adventures yet to unfold.
For fabrics, Tanvi has played around with denim, infusing it with a fresh and playful vibe through laser-cut work and a summer trench inspired by their leather trenches from past collections. Her creativity shines through with experiments in fabric, including a unique 3D texture achieved through a tactile ar row smocking technique. The collection features intricate details like box pleating, ruffles, sequins, and eye-catching crystal embroidery on denim, all aimed at elevating classics with their own unique twist.
“Inspired by the essence of summer, we chose hues that resonate with the spirit of nature — greens that reflect the vibrancy of foliage, blues that evoke the clarity and tranquility of water, earthy browns and beiges that ground us with a sense of belonging, and rusts that capture the ephemeral beauty of a sunset,” adds Tanvi. The collection features denim pieces showing colour blocking and laser cuts, perfect for a city brunch party. There is resort evening wear ideal for beachside suppers and office party wear ensuring you stand out at corporate events with professionalism and bold fashion statements.”
Price starts at Rs 3,995. Available online.