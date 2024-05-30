Luxurious silk fabrics, intricate embroidery work, and trendy colours intertwine to breathe life into this stunning ethnic collection

Rooted in our collective consciousness, tradition stands as a beacon of pride — a timeless expression of our identity. And what better medium to convey this than through the elegant folds of traditional attire? While many may seek to infuse contemporary elements into these age-old styles, the essence remains unaltered — a tribute to our rich cultural heritage. Thus, it comes as no surprise that ethnic wear holds a place of reverence in the grandeur of celebratory occasions — pujas, weddings, and cultural festivities alike. It is within these joyous gatherings that fashion brand World of Sugandh’s latest offering, the Meher collection, finds its rightful place.
Founder and designer Sugandh Gupta has consistently prioritised designs deeply rooted in India’s rich heritage. She is committed to contributing designs that uphold the cultural significance of tradition within the fashion realm. Moreover, Sugandh places a strong emphasis on ensuring the comfort of the wearers helping them pull off the outfits effortlessly.
Spilling the beans on Meher, Sugandh expresses, “The edit blends intricate detailing and chic comfort, ideal for any occasion. Each piece exudes elegance and style, ensuring you look and feel fabulous no matter the event.” In order to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, Sugandh often infuses traditional elements into her designs, making them versatile.
Giving credit to the artisans whose craftsmanship has resulted in authentic designs, she elaborates, “Local artisans play a pivotal role in creating intricate hand embroidery on the outfit. The edit features exquisite khat work on each piece. Every detailed stitch and hanging ornament is crafted by these talented individuals, adding a unique and authentic touch to the designs.”
Coming to the fabrics and the colour palette of Meher, she has used luxurious silk fabrics and a colour palette inspired by the latest trends in occasion wear. There are outfits in various hues including mustard, beige, peach, plum, earthy brown, wine, green, maroon, pistachio, lilac and others.
With pieces that exude a minimalist charm, eschewing intricate embroideries while eloquently narrating tales of tradition, each garment in this edit becomes a canvas upon which the legacy of our heritage is lovingly preserved.
Price starts at Rs 12,000.
Available online.