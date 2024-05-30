Luxurious silk fabrics, intricate embroidery work, and trendy colours intertwine to breathe life into this stunning ethnic collection

Founder and designer Sugandh Gupta has consistently prioritised designs deeply rooted in India’s rich heritage. She is committed to contributing designs that uphold the cultural significance of tradition within the fashion realm. Moreover, Sugandh places a strong emphasis on ensuring the comfort of the wearers helping them pull off the outfits effortlessly.

Spilling the beans on Meher, Sugandh expresses, “The edit blends intricate detailing and chic comfort, ideal for any occasion. Each piece exudes elegance and style, ensuring you look and feel fabulous no matter the event.” In order to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, Sugandh often infuses traditional elements into her designs, making them versatile.