Hyderabad's fashion icons share their Navaratri outfit inspirations

Colour coordinating outfits according to festive themes has become the trendiest thing to do. We carefully accessorise too, hoping to achieve the most aesthetically attractive look. And most of us get an array of fashionable ideas online. So, this Navaratri, taking a curious look at social media trends, CE speaks to prominent personalities from the city about their beautiful outfits, sarees and the colours they have chosen to don for the festivities.

Shilpa Reddy, entrepreneur, model and socialite, speaks about the beautiful sarees she chose to drape this season and the prominence of each colour.

“Navaratri has so much to offer and dressing up the right way seems to be very important. I like the colours red, yellow and green. Each colour has its own significance and these three colours surely depict vibrancy, fertility and prosperity, all important for this festival too,” she explains.

The entrepreneur has posted pictures on her Instagram handle, where she is seen wearing a beautiful red handloom saree. This is surely an outfit inspiration and she says, “I wear handlooms more often and this Navaratri is absolutely an occasion to wear a handloom saree.”

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal is truly an inspiration, not only professionally but also fashion-wise. Her choice of sarees is exquisite and we all admire her fashion sense. `For this Navaratri, we found out which saree colour she likes the most and why. “A white and red colour combination for a saree is the best for this season.

I remember a couple of fun tips passed from my grandmother. They believed in those days that silk yarns were living things. A couple of days before the poojas, they would air out the sarees.

The sarees would drape better when worn and wouldn’t puff up or make sounds, especially if they were the pure silk ones,” she shares. Indeed, the IAS officer has been quite the fashion inspiration during this Bathukamma and Navaratri season for her sarees, which have been greatly complimented for their simplicity and grace. The way she carries herself depicts the different avatars of Maa Durga.

Singer Sunitha Upadrashta looks stunning in the sarees that she drapes. She always mesmerises us with her voice and the way she carries herself in a saree is praiseworthy indeed. Speaking about the colours she prefers to don during these nine days, she reveals, “I like wearing the colour white because it depicts Saraswati Devi, the Goddess of Art.

I definitely prefer to wear different colours on different days. I try to wear most of the colours but since October 8 is the day of Saraswati Devi, I prefer wearing the colour white. It resembles peace, and what is better than this colour?”

Shilpa, Smita and Sunitha have struck a chord between fashion and festive this Navaratri. Taking inspiration from each of these fashionistas, each one of us can make the best out of our festive fashion!

Story by Shreya Veronica