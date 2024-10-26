The ‘Garden Collection’ brings silver jewellery to destination weddings

This collection features a wide array of meticulously crafted pieces, from elegant chokers to traditional temple jewelry, with gemstones such as moissanite, cubic zirconia, and tanzanite. Each item is made with 92.5 sterling silver and finished with 24k gold plating, ensuring both beauty and durability. Kilangi emphasizes quality by using hand-set stones, a technique that offers enhanced durability compared to mass-produced closed or wax settings. This attention to craftsmanship ensures that each piece not only holds its aesthetic appeal over time but also becomes a cherished, long-lasting accessory.

One of the hallmarks of Kilangi’s work is its fusion approach, which combines the elegance of diamond and polki designs with traditional temple jewelry motifs. For instance, goddess pendants, such as those depicting Laxmi, are adorned with water-green beads, petals, and cubic zirconia, accented with intricate nakkashi work. Rathi and his team carefully emphasize the expressions and details of these figures, adding a sense of reverence and artistic finesse that sets the pieces apart. This commitment to precision ensures that each piece speaks to its cultural origins while offering a contemporary flair suited to modern tastes.

The Garden Collection also introduces nature-inspired designs that bring a lighter, more colorful touch to traditional jewelry, ideal for events like tea soirees, brunches, and other social gatherings. The collection’s standout piece, a necklace crafted in 92.5 silver and plated with 24k gold, features a floral motif adorned with tanzanite, tourmalines, and Burmese freshwater pearls. This delicate piece balances sophistication with a hint of celestial elegance, creating a look that feels vibrant yet refined, ideal for those seeking a subtle but distinct style.

Kilangi offers customization options, giving clients the opportunity to create bespoke pieces for special occasions. With personalization, clients can collaborate with Kilangi’s design team to choose specific materials, gemstones, and styles that reflect their personal aesthetics. This approach is particularly popular for weddings, allowing clients to design pieces that resonate with their attire and theme. Kilangi’s collection includes versatile options like chokers that can double as bracelets, adding flexibility to any jewelry wardrobe.

To keep pace with evolving tastes, Kilangi also offers a buyback option, allowing clients to refresh their jewelry collections and stay updated with new designs. This service makes it easy for patrons to maintain a current and stylish jewelry collection while also offering a sustainable approach to luxury jewelry.

The showcase at Savio John Pereira Salon provides an opportunity for patrons to experience Kilangi’s commitment to artistry and quality firsthand. With nature-inspired and traditional designs crafted from premium materials, the Garden Collection by Kilangi offers a unique, sophisticated option for destination weddings and everyday elegance alike.