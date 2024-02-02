Valentine's Day picks to make your day more memorable

Forever New has an exclusive collection just in time for Valentine's Day, designed to make this special day even more memorable. Here are some Valentine’s Day with gifting options from Forever New.

Shereen Mini Blazer Dress

The Blazer Dress is crafted for both work and daytime events. Its lightweight woven fabric offers comfort without compromising style. It features shawl lapels, long sleeves with button cuffs, a chic wrap front, and a mini skirt adorned with decorative buttons and gathers. Make a statement wherever you go with this versatile and sophisticated piece. Shop now and embrace the epitome of contemporary fashion.

Luca One Shoulder Pleated Maxi Dress

Introducing our stunning Maxi Dress: a lightweight woven masterpiece designed for formal events. With an asymmetrical neckline, one-shoulder design, and intricate detailing like cut-outs at the waist with peek-a-boo lace, this dress is a showstopper. The removable waist tie and concealed side-zip add versatility and ease, making it the perfect choice for an effortlessly elegant look at any occasion.

Rosalina Petite Ring Front Midi Dress

Grace meets style in our feminine dress, boasting a lightweight woven fabric, V-neckline, and long sheer blouson sleeves. With gathers through the bodice, a cinched waistband featuring a chic ring detail, and a pleated, flowing midi skirt, this dress exudes elegance. The concealed zip ensures a seamless fit, making it perfect for your go-to evening look when paired with your favorite heels.

Kiki Petite Frill Sleeve Bodycon Dress

Step into elegance with our Forever New midi dress, embracing a sleek silhouette and voluminous statement sleeves. The fitted design, lightweight woven fabric, and square neckline create a feminine look. This versatile dress features a Bardot style that can be worn on or off the shoulder, complemented by short, ruffled flutter sleeves. Complete with a midi skirt boasting a side split, this dress is both stylish and comfortable, ensuring you make a statement wherever you go.

Signature Vivian Mini Top Handle Bag

Elevate your style with our chic bag. Crafted with a faux leather outer and featuring a messenger flap with a Forever New branded flip lock fastening, this accessory is a statement piece. The bag includes a top carry handle, gold-tone hardware, and a detachable chain strap. Inside, enjoy the convenience of a double compartment design, combining fashion and functionality effortlessly.

Kai Mini Bowling Bag

Make a bold statement with our Pink Mini Bag inspired by the 00s. Crafted in faux leather with a subtle pebbled finish, it features a Forever New logo embellishment, magnetic button closure at the small front compartment, top-zip closure for the main compartment, and gold-tone hardware. The bag is designed with top carry handles, an adjustable, detachable strap, and internal zippered compartment, combining style and functionality effortlessly.

Signature Laurie Layered Tassel Stone Necklace

Elevate your occasion look with our Signature Collection necklace by Forever New. This elegant piece features a layered design, multi-style chain with a stunning stone pendant, all set in a gold-tone setting. Finished with a lobster fastening, it's the perfect accessory to add a touch of sophistication to any ensemble.

Starting from Rs 3,000.

Available online.