The latest edit from the House of Soi takes inspiration from classic French prints

Hyderabad is a city known for its obsession with bridal couture. Be it the overt presence of what is often considered North Indian styles of bridal fashion to the lone presence of designers like Gaurang Shah. It therefore, is a cause of much excitement when a label manages to start something new and sustain it, much like House of Soi, which has just released their latest collection, Toile.

Ensemble from House of Soi

The brainchild of Sarika Pawar, the three-year-old brand is already a household name and is a regular favourite with celebs like Shefali Shah, Mithila Palkar and Lakshmi Manchu. With the aim of bringing new-age affordable millennial clothing to consumers of high street fashion, the label is known for statement–making prints with a modern bohemian sensibility. We catch up with Sarika, founder and designer, to find out more about the latest edit.

Ensemble from House of Soi

“Introducing our latest collection, Toile, the idea was to immerse yourself in the magical realm of this captivating assortment — a harmonious fusion of prints and breezy silhouettes curated to cater to both maximalists and the contemporary generation. I found inspiration in the timeless toile print, aiming to manifest a profound connection to nature and love for forests and trees,” begins Sarika. Ever changing their design sensibilities, the label’s previous collection, Bloom, contained more feminine and floral prints, whereas Toile has more subtle prints and airy silhouettes. Look forward to dresses, jumpsuits, co-ord sets and maxi dresses in bemberg silk, bemberg satin, linen satin and bemberg crêpe.

Ensemble from House of Soi

“Drawing inspiration from the classic Toile de Jouy patterns (translates to cloth from Jouy, which Jouy refers to a town outside of Paris called Jouy en Josas), I’ve tried to ensure a universal appeal of this hand drawn print, which took the world by storm. Colours take centrestage, with a nod to timeless toile shades — soft yellows, delicate greens and neutral oranges seamlessly paired with bolder statements in reds, blues and deep pinks,” she concludes.

