Fashion designer Anushka Khanna's new works serve as building blocks of wardrobe

If there’s one lesson Mumbai-based fashion designer Anushka Khanna, who recently launched a new collection of garments called Luminescence, put to use as soon as she returned back to work after a short hiatus, was to stay away from the rat race. Her newborn son became the catalyst to follow a more mindful pace, steering away from the competitive and ruthless pursuit of success.

He brought immense joy to her life during an otherwise bleak time shaped by the remnants of Covid-19. The collection’s name too serves as an ode to the light he brought into her life.

“It’s about making your own statement rather than running after trends. The collection, therefore, comprises classic and versatile garments that serve as building blocks of your wardrobe. We all have parts of our wardrobe that pretty much never see the light of day. Therefore, it’s our priority to design clothes that are open to various kinds of styling. Whether the lean jackets, insouciant kurtas, structured blazers and waistcoats, or the fluid drapes with the classic sari, each piece is adaptable, allowing you the space to dress them up the way you like. We’ve steered away from loud statements to ensure they can be repeated,” says Khanna.

There is also a special addition in the way of gorgeous lehenga-skirts paired with separates, which allows you style them with a contemporary choli, a shirt blouse, peplum, crop top or long-line jacket.

“Our clothes need to do double duty. As mums especially, our lives are busy; planning outfits shouldn’t be. It was important that each garment had the potential to be worn for different occasions,” says the founder, who prides herself in creating outfits for clients ranging from ages 17 to 70.

“Catering to such a diverse age bracket means understanding varied preferences while narrowing in on styles that transcend age barriers. Following an inclusive approach to fabric selection has helped further,” she says.

The bejewelled bandeau is one such piece. It’s a cocktail outfit that’s “sexy, streamlined and also one that speaks to different generations. The embellished warp waistcoat is impeccably tailored. It’s formal without being uptight and looks chic with jeans, shorts, trousers or even a lehenga,” she says. Khanna particularly loves the long lean jacket as it exemplifies comfort.

The saris with dainty borders are among the most wearable additions, besides the slip kurta, which too, can be worn in multiple ways.

“You can pair it with a straight, fitted bottom or an embellished lehenga like the one we created for actor Ananya Panday,” she says, adding, “In terms of silhouettes, the new versions of the kurta, or the bandhani co-ord sets are styles I am personally enjoying the most as they’re totally fuss-free. After carrying a baby for nine months, I don’t want clothes that cut, hurt, bruise or weigh a ton.”

Khanna came back to an industry that has changed quite a lot. Social media has suddenly become so integral to every aspect of business, and the pace at which things are going seems dizzying. She confesses to feeling intimidated at times, but then motherhood reminds her of how tough she is.

“I just focus on being true to my DNA. The rest will fall into place,” she says.