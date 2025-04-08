This homegrown label embraces low-impact practices by working with artisans who respect their environment

In the Indian fashion industry, traditional techniques like handloom weaving, block printing, and embroidery continue to inspire contemporary fashion, bridging the past with the present. A brand that seamlessly blends the rich heritage of Indian artisanal textiles with contemporary menswear and womenswear is Kardo, led by creative director Rikki Kher. The brand’s identity is rooted in traditional crafts, celebrating India’s history and culture while reimagining them for modern silhouettes.

As Rikki explains, “Our uniqueness comes from our use of these crafts, blending our history and culture into contemporary menswear — and now womenswear.”

The latest collection, Like Water, draws inspiration from the multifaceted nature of water — its beauty, calmness, violence, and complexity. Water also serves as a metaphor for connection and division, reflecting its critical role in human life. “In India, water is becoming a commodity that not all people have access to,” Rikki elaborates. The collection embraces low-impact practices by working with artisans who respect their environment, ensuring traceability and transparency from raw materials to finished products.