This homegrown label embraces low-impact practices by working with artisans who respect their environment

In the Indian fashion industry, traditional techniques like handloom weaving, block printing, and embroidery continue to inspire contemporary fashion, bridging the past with the present. A brand that seamlessly blends the rich heritage of Indian artisanal textiles with contemporary menswear and womenswear is Kardo, led by creative director Rikki Kher. The brand’s identity is rooted in traditional crafts, celebrating India’s history and culture while reimagining them for modern silhouettes.
As Rikki explains, “Our uniqueness comes from our use of these crafts, blending our history and culture into contemporary menswear — and now womenswear.”
The latest collection, Like Water, draws inspiration from the multifaceted nature of water — its beauty, calmness, violence, and complexity. Water also serves as a metaphor for connection and division, reflecting its critical role in human life. “In India, water is becoming a commodity that not all people have access to,” Rikki elaborates. The collection embraces low-impact practices by working with artisans who respect their environment, ensuring traceability and transparency from raw materials to finished products.
“Our collection, inspired by the properties of water, embraces traceability and transparency, from raw materials to finished products. It’s a continuation of our journey through community, connection and togetherness,” shares Rikki. Motifs like camouflage are reimagined through patchwork techniques to signify an anti-violence stance, while suzani embroidery is updated with pastel shades to bridge tradition and modernity. Hand-embroidered details featuring local birds reflect Kardo’s reverence for nature.
The collection incorporates 62 fabrics sourced from 36 artisans across 18 locations, including khadi, kala cotton, matka silk, and handwoven textiles. By highlighting these crafts and their makers, Like Water bridges the gap between tradition and modernity, ensuring that the stories behind each garment are shared with a wider audience. The colour palette features soft blues, warm browns, calming neutrals, alongside vibrant reds and greens. “We experimented with natural dyes like indigo and botanical pigments to achieve nuanced, layered hues. Spending time in the dye workshop, seeing hands at work, sharing ideas, and learning from the artisans was a reminder of why we do what we do,” recalls Rikki. Relaxed tailoring, subtle layering, and organic dyeing techniques define the collection’s aesthetic.
From lightweight shirts and drawstring trousers to tailored separates, each garment transitions effortlessly from everyday wear to special occasions like weddings or summer gatherings. Kardo’s designs celebrate the fusion of craftsmanship, and functionality, creating timeless pieces that make a statement.
Price starts at `4,500.
Available online.