Met Gala 2025: Will Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet make their red carpet debut?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet first confirmed the dating rumours at the US Open in September 2023, looking effortlessly cool in matching casual outfits while sharing popcorn and laughs. The pairing was unexpected—she’s reality TV royalty and a beauty mogul, he’s an indie film darling with an Oscar-friendly resume—but their chemistry was hard to ignore.
Given their recent string of public appearances, all signs point to a potential joint Met Gala moment this year.
Fast-forward to the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in March this year, Kylie was spotted sneaking kisses and playfully rubbing Timothée’s stomach. While she seemed fully invested in the PDA, he appeared more focused on the tennis match, leading to some very online speculation about just how mutual the romance really was.
In April, fans spotted them at Coachella together. Timothée was seen with his arms around Kylie's waist as they watched performances together.
Kylie has been a regular at the Met Gala since her first appearance in 2016, wearing designers like Balmain, Versace, and Off-White throughout the years. She typically attends with her famous sisters, particularly Kendall, or her mother Kris Jenner.
Meanwhile, Timothée made his Met Gala debut in 2021 for the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme, sporting a relaxed yet fashion-forward look that combined a white Haider Ackermann jacket with Rick Owens sweatpants and Converse sneakers.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have mastered the art of coordinated-but-not-too-matchy couple dressing: think their casual-cool US Open looks or their low-key date-night ensembles. But the Met Gala is a different beast.
If they debut as a duo at this year’s "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme, how far will they take their sartorial harmony?
Kylie’s Met history is all about drama: sculptural silhouettes, daring cutouts, and high-glamour touches that celebrate her curves. Timothée, on the other hand, leans into effortless sophistication—mixing tailored pieces with undone, artistic flair. Remember his backless Haider Ackermann blazer to the Dune: Part Two premiere in South Korea?
Would they play it safe with subtle nods—like their matching Cartier Panthère rings—woven into otherwise independent looks? Or go bold with complementary ensembles that riff on the theme?
Kylie Jenner is no stranger to the Met Gala’s red carpet—she’s attended with past partners before, most notably Travis Scott in 2018 and 2019. But with Timothée Chalamet, things have stayed decidedly low-key… so far. Could 2025 finally be the year they make their grand debut as a couple?
Timothée, known for keeping his love life under wraps, has never brought a partner to the Met. His past relationships, like his whirlwind romance with Lily-Rose Depp (complete with paparazzi shots of Italian kisses) and brief flings with Eiza González and Lourdes Leon—were kept relatively private. But with Kylie, whose high-profile relationships (Tyga, Travis Scott) have played out in the public eye, the dynamic is different.
Given their contrasting approaches to fame—Kylie thrives in the spotlight, while Timothée prefers subtlety—the Met Gala could be the perfect middle ground. A glamorous, controlled setting where they could finally step out together… if they’re ready.