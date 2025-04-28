Met Gala 2025: Will Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet make their red carpet debut?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet first confirmed the dating rumours at the US Open in September 2023, looking effortlessly cool in matching casual outfits while sharing popcorn and laughs. The pairing was unexpected—she’s reality TV royalty and a beauty mogul, he’s an indie film darling with an Oscar-friendly resume—but their chemistry was hard to ignore.

Given their recent string of public appearances, all signs point to a potential joint Met Gala moment this year.

The evolution of Kylie & Timothée's romance

Fast-forward to the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in March this year, Kylie was spotted sneaking kisses and playfully rubbing Timothée’s stomach. While she seemed fully invested in the PDA, he appeared more focused on the tennis match, leading to some very online speculation about just how mutual the romance really was.

In April, fans spotted them at Coachella together. Timothée was seen with his arms around Kylie's waist as they watched performances together.