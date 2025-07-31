Must-have pieces for a perfect capsule wardrobe while travelling

You are making that dream vacation happen from your bucket list? But you're stuck and confused with what to pack and what not to. Fear not we have got you covered with the perfect essential travel capsule wardrobe. It doesn't have to be a fashion game altogether but a basic and classy wardrobe which keeps you comfortable and stylish at the same time. With this curated capsule, this will take you from airport lounges to city strolls and beach walks without any crisis.
Wide leg trousers- these versatile pants are a must have in general and while travelling. They’re comfy enough for long flights yet polished enough for a brunch, dinner or cocktails. Pair them with a basic tee and sneakers for a casual day look, you can throw on a blazer or statement top and you're ready for night-out.
Forever classic white shirt- you might think that a white shirt is boring but just trust the process, throw on that white shirt with your denim and you're good to go. It can be moonlight as a beach cover-up or tied over your sundress in a quirky way. Whether you're in Paris, Phuket or Goa, it’s a must-pack piece while travelling.
Little Black dress- a little black dress hurt no one. Invest in a classy, breathable and seamless fit which will go perfectly for a dinner outing when you're travelling. With the right accessory and makeup, it can perfectly work for any occasion.
Bright cardigans- to spice things up but in a comfy way pack a few bright color cardigans. They’re perfect for layering in unpredictable weather and add a pop of color to your basic outfit base. You can also style it with skirts and sneakers to give out the ultimate cool tourist vibe.
Retro sneakers in bold shade- footwear is as important as clothes as they can make or break an outfit. You can add metallic silver or fun blue sneaker if you want to adopt a quirky style. Not only do they keep your feet happy on long walking days, but they instantly elevate a neutral base outfit.