New Zealand High Commission X FDCI fuses Māori traditions with Indian textiles at curated event

The event, titled RE/NEW: A Time to Shine, which was held on June 19, featured a curated fashion presentation and a traditional performance by the Māori cultural group Ngāti Koraha.

Twelve young designers from five institutions, the National Institute of Fashion Technology and Pearl Academy in India, and Auckland University of Technology, Massey University and Whitecliffe College in New Zealand presented ensembles they had collaboratively worked on for two months, blending indigenous Māori concepts with Indian textiles and techniques. This cross-cultural collaboration reflected the values of Matariki remembrance and community.

The jury comprised top Indian designers Namrata Joshipura and Nikhil Mehra (of the Shantnu & Nikhil label), and renowned fashion editors and tastemakers Nandini Bhalla and Vijendra Bhardwaj picked the winning team of Ella Rhodes from Auckland University of Technology and Stuti Gupta from Pearl Academy. The runners-up were Samsara Jasper from Whitecliffe College and Vanya Aggarwal from NIFT.

“This is a special occasion for us as we mark Matariki, the Māori New Year, here in India,” said New Zealand High Commissioner H.E. Patrick Rata. “The values of Matariki — connection, reflection and renewal — resonate deeply across cultures. The evening celebrates the shared creativity and enduring bonds between our peoples. We are honoured to bring to India a window into New Zealand’s indigenous Māori culture through this unique partnership.”

FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi said, “It is a pleasure to be part of this collaboration and advance the cultural connections between India and New Zealand through the universal language of fashion. We are proud to support such cross-cultural initiatives that explore new narratives, foster sustainable design and inspire young talent to think global while honouring their roots.”