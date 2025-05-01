Tanya Arora’s RTW label's spring edit takes a leaf from Africa’s Savanna region

Founder designer Tanya Arora’s RTW label Echo Studio’s latest collection, The Savanna Series, is a celebration of the breathtaking beauty of the African savannah. Inspired by nature’s seamless blending of colours, this collection captures the harmony between humans and the wild.
The innovative silhouettes and draping techniques, pushes the boundaries of traditional garment construction with each piece embodying both structure and fluidity, reflecting the ever-evolving nature of identity. Crafted from lightweight fabrics such as pure cotton, silk, and satin, the collection prioritises comfort while maintaining a sophisticated drape.
“Our previous collection, Twilight Trails, was meticulously crafted from the finest silks and satins, featuring mesmerizing ombré hues inspired by the vast landscapes of the desert. While Twilight Trails embraced a dreamy, gradient aesthetic, The Savanna Series introduces bold prints and structured-yet-fluid drapes,” tells Tanya.
The concept behind The Savanna Series was to evoke both serenity and vibrancy while creating a balanced aesthetic inspired by various natural elements. The drapes are bold, yet the colours and prints remain raw and subtle.
Tanya feels this summer is all about skirts -- uniquely draped skirts to classic midi styles – which are being styled in versatile and creative ways. “Unique draping techniques are set to make a major impact in the coming seasons. Expect to see innovative structures and fluid designs taking centre stage in party wear. A well-tailored blazer is a wardrobe staple that works for any event or occasion. It instantly elevates any look, offering versatility and sophistication in multiple styling options,” advises Tanya, who is endlessly inspired by nature.
While dressing up for parties, Tnaya says that one must prioritise comfort and wear pieces that seamlessly become a part of one’s personality. Naturally, she loves Sonam Kapoor for her impeccable fashion choices and Bhumi Pednekar for her fearless approach to experimenting with different looks.
“We are currently working on our SS25 collection, which will be launching soon. We’re incredibly excited to unveil the new drapes and silhouettes we’ve been developing for some time now,” Tanya signs off.