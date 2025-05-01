Tanya Arora’s RTW label's spring edit takes a leaf from Africa’s Savanna region

Founder designer Tanya Arora’s RTW label Echo Studio’s latest collection, The Savanna Series, is a celebration of the breathtaking beauty of the African savannah. Inspired by nature’s seamless blending of colours, this collection captures the harmony between humans and the wild.

Explore body-loving label Echo Studio's vibrant new collection

The innovative silhouettes and draping techniques, pushes the boundaries of traditional garment construction with each piece embodying both structure and fluidity, reflecting the ever-evolving nature of identity. Crafted from lightweight fabrics such as pure cotton, silk, and satin, the collection prioritises comfort while maintaining a sophisticated drape.

“Our previous collection, Twilight Trails, was meticulously crafted from the finest silks and satins, featuring mesmerizing ombré hues inspired by the vast landscapes of the desert. While Twilight Trails embraced a dreamy, gradient aesthetic, The Savanna Series introduces bold prints and structured-yet-fluid drapes,” tells Tanya.