10 men we’d love to see donning risqué looks at Met Gala 2025

When it comes to the Met Gala — the ultimate playground for daring fashion — a handful of men have consistently pushed the envelope, serving looks that are as bold as they are unforgettable.

This year's theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” As we gear up for the 2025 edition, co-chaired by none other than Pharrell Williams, here’s a tribute to the dashing gentlemen we always love to see, and a few we'd adore to watch take even bigger fashion risks this year.

5 men who are Met Gala mainstays

Pharrell Williams

As a fashion innovator and Louis Vuitton’s Men's Creative Director, Pharrell consistently turns heads at the Met Gala with his bold style choices. He's also a co-chair for the 2025 event.