A beginner’s guide: Here’s how you can prepare your skin before makeup

Doing makeup or looking great in makeup isn’t as effortless as it seems. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea, especially with so many factors at play, skin tones, undertones, textures, and shades. While makeup artists and enthusiasts might make it look easy, one key step often gets overlooked: skin prep.

Prepping your skin before applying makeup is essential for a smooth, long-lasting finish. In fact, caring for your skin daily helps it stay healthy and ready for any look you want to create. Indeed, great makeup starts with great skin prep. Whether you’re a newbie or just need a refresher, here’s a simple step-by-step to make your base glow-ready.

Use a gentle face wash to remove dirt, oil, and impurities

Cleanse

No matter how often you wash your face, the golden rule remains, always start with a clean canvas. Use a gentle face wash to remove dirt, oil, and impurities. It’s the most basic, yet essential step that sets the tone for flawless makeup.

Exfoliate

Exfoliating is like hitting the refresh button for your skin. It gently removes dead skin cells, revealing a smoother, brighter complexion underneath. Regular exfoliation helps your makeup go on more evenly and keeps your skin looking healthy and glowing. Just remember to be gentle and not overdo it!

Use toner

Not many people know this, but toner is a skincare essential that restores your skin’s natural acidic pH, removes any leftover impurities, and helps serums and moisturisers absorb more effectively. Opt for an alcohol-free toner, and gently swipe it across your face using a cotton pad. If you have extra time to pamper yourself, treat your skin to some ‘me-time’ with a sheet mask.

Moisturise

Everyone knows this, never skip moisturiser before applying makeup! Moisturising is a vital step in prepping your skin, as it deeply nourishes and creates a smooth, healthy base. To avoid greasiness, opt for a lightweight gel moisturiser. Keep in mind, daytime and nighttime skin prep differ: during the day, sun protection is essential, so include sunscreen in your morning routine.

To prevent a heavy or cakey look from layering too many products, consider using a moisturizer with built-in sun protection. This way, you get both hydration and SPF benefits in one simple step.

Primer

This step is crucial, priming your skin is the final touch before makeup begins. Think of primer as the bridge between skincare and makeup. Choose one that suits your skin type: a hydrating primer for dry skin or a mattifying one if you have oily skin. Applying primer creates a smooth, even canvas, setting you up for flawless makeup application.