Mumbai - based menswear designer Kunal Rawal, launched his city store last year. But given the lockdown that followed shortly, they had to shut it down until it opened recently. We visited the store to check out their new collection. As we entererd, we were quite taken in by their understated interiors, drawing the focus on the clothes. We are told that his flagship store in the city is his largest in the country, amassing over 3,000 sq ft. Don’t miss out on the Morse Code-inspired flooring and the conveyor belt on the ceiling that rotates such that you can have a closer look at the pieces.

Kunal's textured ensembles

The rustic industrial look was chosen for the interiors as it complements Kunal’s design aesthetics. Did you know, the designer has dressed celebrities world over, like Pharrell Williams and comedian Hasan Minhaj? Closer home, Allu Arjun and Rana Daggubati are known to favour his creations. When Niharika Konidela got hitched recently, her groom, Chaitanya JV opted for an Ice Blue set from Kunal’s repertoire as well. “Hyderabad has always been like a second home to me, ever since I worked as a costume designer on Telugu films. I have loved working Ramcharan, Rana and Mahesh Babu,” shares Kunal. He also informs us that he has family here, so he knew having a store here could be a good idea. The designer adds, “Anyone who knows me knows that my sister, Sasha, is my favourite person in the world. After she got married, she shuttles between Hyderabad and Mumbai, so I knew anywhere she stayed, the label had to have a presence there.”

Take your pick

We like how the ensembles in the store are arranged according to colour. You can check out all the styles in shade in a particular shade. From classic whites to navy and grey, to lighter pastel ones like salmon to yellow, the shades on display at the store are quite varied. We also notice that the garment construction is not only functional but highly edgy. Shoppers can spot faux layers, French knot embroidery and a play on textures that add to the outfits. Some of the outfits have a tasteful hint of bling that might be what you are looking for if you are a groom shopping for your D-day.



The designer recently unveiled a capsule collection, The Wedding Edit recently which comprises over 155 looks that offers booti kurtas, festive sweatshirts, jacket style kurtas and contemporary shirt jackets or shackets. Look out for the 3D textures on fabrics like velvet and suede that are classy options for a cocktail do.



Rs 11,000 onwards for kurtas.