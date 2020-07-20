Collage Annual sale brings the best and most iconic brands that reflect the ‘Made in India’ ideology

On the roster is Urvashi Kaur’s Spring-Summer collection, Aagam. The collection features the designer's signature silhouettes such as voluminous salwars, intricately pleated flared palazzos and easy shirt dresses are subjected to resist of dyeing techniques like tie and dye. Versatile separates like skirts, tunics and shirts appear with controlled volume and exaggerated details. These are further enhanced with delicate hand-done details like Kantha, and micro-pleating and hand block printing.

Also look for designerwear from brands like Torani, Lajjoo C, Nupur Kanoi, and EKA.

On until July 31.

