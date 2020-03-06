Pop-ups and exhibitions have now come to signal the onset of a new season in the fashion cycle, with each showcase bearing the hallmark of the season — pastels for summer, OTT ensembles during the festivals. So ahead of their latest pop-up on March 11, we ask the mother-daughter curator duo, Asha Haresh and Neha Relwani, what sets the Style Trunk Co’s show, A Spring Affair, apart. “With the number of pop-ups that are being hosted in the city, things are becoming slightly predictable. We are attempting to step outside a set formula to explore silhouettes, detailing and a range of fabrics instead of falling back on floral motifs and summery hues. Labels that offer ensembles that can be styled differently or mixed and matched and worn in different ways are on our roster,” says Neha. The move also underlines the curators’ shift towards creating a sustainable wardrobe.



Among those who are coming down to the city for the first time is New Delhi-based label Aneekha by Anikha Jain who will be bringing a variety of silhouettes in jewel-toned hues. “Our signature cuts and fluidity of our drapes are what make them unique and flattering for every body type,” offers Anikha. With separates as well as tunics, dhoti pants, dresses and jumpsuits spruced up with stone embellishments that resemble jewellery, the designer promises that there is something for all age groups. Starting from `5,000 to `15,000.



With a vocabulary characterised by clean lines and geometry patterns, it is the understated elegance of Bengaluru-based label, Dhwani Bhansal’s jewellery that makes it a perfect fit for ethnic, western or fusion garments. Handcrafted in brass and finished with 22k gold plating, there will be four collections on display at the Style Trunk pop-up. “Inspired by frosted winter branches, Ivy has sharp skeletal lines, while intricate Indo-Islamic patterns are evident in Elysian,” shares Dhwani. The other two lines Kiyo and Rüh explore Japanese Bamboo and Rajasthani architecture as motifs on earrings, rings, bracelets and necklaces. `2,000 onwards.



Also making its city debut is Visakhapatnam-based brand Aribo. A portmanteau of its 19-year-old founder designer, Aaron Borthwick’s name, the label uses hand-loomed fabrics to create a range of easy to wear outfits that have minimal floral patterned embroidery, transforming an everyday silhouette, like a midi dress or tunic top into occasionwear. `4,000 onwards.



On March 11. At The Folly, Amethyst. 10 am onwards.