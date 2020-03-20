When designer Krishnamani Ballal tells you that her designs are a meeting point for old and new, she means that statement quite literally. Though the Bengaluru-based designer did start by incorporating traditional weaves into her silhouettes, Krishnamani’s eponymous label’s latest prêt collection at Weddings and Marigold Studio repurposes old and unsold drapes to create a line of Indo-Western wear. “It started out as a personal project of wanting to restore a heritage sari I had. I then decided to shift my entire focus to create a line that is exclusively dedicated to upcycled drapes,” says the designer.

As the label’s first collection that actively incorporates the ideas of sustainability, the underlying theme for the line is ‘wedding silks’. “Most of us spend a lot of time and effort curating our wedding trousseau, but once the ceremony is done, no other ensemble in a wardrobe is as neglected. Sustainable fashion is a growing industry and it is time all of us contribute to it.” Focusing on Kanjeevaram silks and Benarasi brocades made exclusively as trousseaus, we learn that the fabrics were sourced from multiple weaving clusters in the regions.

Working backwards and creating silhouettes only once the fabrics are procured, Krishnamani shares that each ensemble is an amalgamation of different fabrics, textures and surface detailing. “From the use of needlework to boxy tailoring. the collection is an eclectic mix of motifs, colours, fabrics and silhouettes — with no one aspect overpowering the other.” An extensive range of separates, the collection comprises an array of skirts, dresses, shirts, crop tops, jackets and pants. “There were no rules as to which silhouette I would use, so I created an assortment of garments that would work well for occasions.”



Rs 10,000 onwards. To be showcased at Weddings & Marigolds Studio, T Nagar. On March 20 and 21.

