Over 25 years and about 200 shows later, Monisha Gidwani of Vimonisha still strives to make each exhibition that she hosts a different experience from her previous shows. As the 49-year-old heads into her first showcase since the partial lifting of the lockdown, the Chennai-based entrepreneur says that the Eid Trunk Show is special for her on many counts. “Once you are part of something for so long, things happen almost instinctively. You learn to read trends, pick out the designers who will appeal to a city and understand exactly what the market is looking for. But with the lockdown, needs have shifted and shopping patterns have greatly changed. This pop-up takes me back to when I first started Vimonisha — with a limited number of designer labels and guestimating client preferences,” reflects Monisha.



A festive special trunk show that sees Vimonisha partnering up with Fareeda Khan, founder of the multi-designer store Aquaab, the exhibition will feature S/S ’20 prêt collections from over 40 brands like Attic Salt, Rhea, EnEch, Sumona Couture and the city’s own Chaitanya Rao — all of who take up rack space at her store on a regular basis. “We received new collections from a host of labels before we had to close down the store. The lines were curated keeping in mind a Summer Edit that we were looking forward to showcase by the end of March.” Expect to find light, breezy partywear from Mumbai-based Label Naka, in addition to the embellished festive wear from the brand Preeti Mehta, for women. Men can opt for shirts, kurtas and bandhgalas in monochrome shades from Abraham & Thakore.



The trunk show will also see homegrown brands displaying their latest lines:



Rashida Patel, who runs her city-based eponymous brand, will be showcasing her Summer/Festive collection that is completely in linen. “Each garment in the collection is versatile and can be styled multiple ways, either by pairing it with a jacket or by accessorising it, giving you a different look every time,” says Rashida. Look out for bell-sleeved shirts, angarkha-style kurtas, shirt dresses with knife pleats, wrap-style tunic dresses with bowties and block printed dresses in neutral hues like ash, beige, quartz and pastel yellow. Rs 3,500 onwards.



Charu Bagadia’s minimalist collection offers a seamless blend of classic and contemporary designs that can be worn by women of all ages. Her latest summer line comes inspired by Lucknow, features floral prints, and makes extensive use of chikankari .“This season I picked Lucknow as my muse because of the handwork from the region. Chikankari appeals to multiple age groups,” says the designer. At the exhibition, expect to find tunics, kurtas, dresses and salwar sets in pastel and sorbet colours, with zardozi and mirrorwork embellishments. Rs 3,000 onwards.



At Aquaab. On until May 25. Prior appointments are mandatory.