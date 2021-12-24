Designer Kavya Singh Kundu's eponymous label completed a year amidst chaos

It's no mean fit to start a new fashion label amidst a raging pandemic. That's exactly what young designer Kavya Singh Kundu has managed to achieve by launching her label last year November. Fusing fun, modern and chic silhouettes of fast fashion with the comfort of slow, sustainable fashion, Kavya's creations are sufficiently brilliant and affordable enough to attract the young crowd who care about the environment.

But the task of surviving wasn't easy for this year-old label, which kept itself alive by adapting to the needs of the hour and coming up with a splendid series of leisurewear comprising unique and light handwoven kaftans in jamdani and fine cotton muslins that caught the fancy of the millennials in no time. The initiative under the project Tale as Old as Time helped weavers to gainfully use their deadstock besides lending a fresh life to old pieces of clothes.

Kavya Singh Kundu's creations

"With more people shifting to a work-from-home lifestyle, the design too shifted to a more comfort-driven aesthetic. Easy wearable separates, interchangeable classics and day to night looks became staples. Since we too just completed a year amidst the pandemic, each thing I learnt and each challenge I encountered was something new and fresh. It was a difficult time, not only because of the pandemic but also being a new brand, however, I was fortunate to begin at a time when the industry saw a shift. I could mould myself accordingly and invest more in digital presence which is where the future lies," tells Kavya.

Kavya Singh Kundu's creations

Kavya feels that the fashion industry is going to witness a lot of revenge consumption going forward, with a huge rise in occasion wear. "People want to go out again, travel and celebrate. Having said that, I don’t think the loungewear industry will dwindle at all since people still want comfort and there has already been a shift in the buying tendencies of the masses," she feels.

Kavya Singh Kundu's creations

The NIFT alumna's SS'22 is going to be fresh and lots of fun for a long season and will comprise fun prints and easy dresses, innovative textiles and surfaces. "Prints will be huge in the coming season, and unconventional pairings will be the millennial street trend. Fashion and inspiration will be everywhere and it’ll be a fantastic year for creative people.

Along with physical stores, a strong digital presence plays a key role when it comes to the fashion industry and Kavya is intelligently exploring the same by making some of her upcoming exciting designs available as NFTs (non-fungible tokens) as well. "We’re also planning to be physically present in major cities and looking to expand Tale As Old As Time in a big way this year," adds the couturier.