Delve into the world of handcrafted embroidery with Kakoli Aarup Bhattacharjee’s label KAKOLISEMBROIDERY

Kakoli Aarup Bhattacharjee grew up in Kolkata watching her mother create wonders with a needle and thread. As her mother encouraged young Kakoli to explore the world of embroidery, she ventured into the journey of eventually starting her own embroidery label KAKOLISEMBROIDERY. She now passionately weaves art into sustainable and naturally dyed fabrics which is sought after by celebrities like Swastika Mukherjee and Anindita Bose. We take a sneak peek into her colourful world of hand-stitched love.

What kickstarted KAKOLISEMBROIDERY?

Three years back, a friend asked me to create something unique for her birthday on a blouse that she would pair with her saree. The end product elated her so much that it brought tears of joy to her eyes. Her post on social media garnered a lot of attention from acquaintances who were intrigued by the quality of the product. It was also in the same year that my younger daughter got married and I decided to embroider 80 potlis by myself as a return gift to the guests. The encouragement and praises that followed next pushed me towards establishing my own embroidery label. Given I am not professionally trained, I started exploring various types of embroidery through digital platforms which helped me expand my skill set. Today I make products from scratch by sourcing fabrics from the Kutch region and working on them; while simultaneously also making customised orders on ensembles provided by my clients.

Take us through some of your signature stitches and motifs.

I mostly use Brazilian embroidery as my medium of expression. This stitch lends a 3D effect to embroidery and the flowers look similar to a crochet flower. However, the technique is not similar and popularly known as Cast on Stitch. My signature motifs are flowers and birds preferably in pastel shades but I also work with bright colours as per demand.

Since embroideries are delicate and intricate, it also requires special care and attention. What are some must-follow maintenance tips?

My products can be hand washed at home with cold water and a mild detergent. I adhere to some basic quality protocols like using DMC threads and Anchor threads only, as these do not bleed after multiple washes. I try not to work on synthetic materials until requested by a customer as it is comparatively more harmful to the skin. Cottons and organic fabrics are easier to maintain in our humid climate.

Have you designed any winter specials?

I launched a range of fully embroidered linen jackets in the month of October, but wouldn’t term it as a winter special product. The jackets can be worn all year long and for any occasion.

Price: Rs. 1800 onwards (Blouse); Rs. 4200 onwards (Dresses)

Instagram: @kakolisembroidery