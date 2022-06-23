Designer Shravan Kummar will showcase his latest collection at the 17th ATA Convention and Youth Conference

City-based fashion designer Shravan Kummar, known for his passion towards sustainable fashion, will be showcasing his latest collection at the 17th American Telugu Association Convention and Youth Conference.

Well known for his creations which embodies the essence of traditional Indian textiles, a wide spectrum of colours and ethnic silhouettes, city-based fashion designer Shravan Kummar has added one more feather to his cap. He will be showcasing his latest collection at the 17th American Telugu Association Convention and Youth Conference, Washington on July 3.

“The 17th ATA Convention and Youth Conference to be held from July 1 - July 3, 2022, at the Walter E Washington Convention Center in Washington DC is a grand festivity reflecting Telugu Prabhavam and cultural heritage. It is such a pleasure to have someone like Shravan Kummar on board with us for the fashion segment. We both are passionate towards textiles and weaves, and this platform gave us the best opportunity to come together for the community’s benefit,” says Deepika Boojala, ATA.

Shravan has been supporting weavers from the beginning of his career through his works not only across the treasure trove of textile heritage of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but also from across the country.

Of hues and textiles

Whenever he talks of the rich textile heritage of Telangana — Gadwal, Venkatagiri, Mangalgiri, Gollabomma and Narayanpet — he is beaming with pride and full of emotion. Talking about his association with ATA and how excited he is to be a part of such an extravaganza, the designer says, “The collection is solely for the 17th ATA Conference & Convention. I am very excited to be a part of this team who wants to do something for the Telangana’s weaving community and handlooms.

The conference will have Sadhguru as their spiritual legend, Ilaiyaraaja and S Thaman as their music legend and other Tollywood celebrities will be present too. Amongst all these celebrities, I am doing the fashion segment.” Giving further insights into the collection, the ace designer who has dressed the likes of Anushka Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Sunny Leone, Keerthy Suresh, Mithali Raj, Jwala Gutta and Raashi Khanna, says, “We will be showcasing 36 garments in bright colours of green, yellow, maroon, blue, purple and orange — a riot of colours.

We haven’t included any pastel colours in the collection as we wanted to celebrate the region’s vibrant traditions. The collection has been divided into various segments — resort and wedding wear — catering to the young models. We have been working on this collection for the past eight months and with this stage, it fits beautifully. First and second generation youngsters who are settled in the US will be walking the ramp for us. They all look like models, yet they are so rooted in their culture.”

Post showcasing at ATA, Shravan will be working on vintage pieces and textile revival. “If one wants to wed in their grandmother’s saree, we will revive it for them, and give them the design patent too. We are also doing wedding fest in association with Khadi Udyog, in September for the whole of US and Europe,” he concludes.