Earthaments' latest collection explores the vast repertoire of textile weaves in India

Kolkata girl Monalisha Manna took a road much less travelled, six years back when she started her premium silver jewellery brand Earthaments. The engineering student cut herself off from the corporate world to pursue her passion as a full time profession. The less explored indigenous aesthetics of our country, inspired her to breathe life into Earthaments, and as its name suggests, the label is all about shedding light on the heritage and roots of Indian aesthetics. We speak to Monalisha ahead of Diwali, to know more about her latest collection that is inspired from the weaves of India. The umbrella concept has kicked off with Jamdani collection that boasts of edgy, geometric pieces typical to the weave and has more weaves coming up in the following months.

How do you define Earthaments?

We are a six year old homegrown brand from Kolkata. Our USP lies in everything being carefully handcrafted in its true sense, without the use of machinery. We are one amongst the seven brands in India who handcraft every bit of their silver jewellery pieces. We take pride in our designing language as we try and put very authentic and original designs into our products. Earthaments does not come up with multiple collections in a year since the brand is representative of quality over quantity. We also believe in making ethnic statement jewellery which are modern in their design.



Tell us about your latest designs

Initially we started off with silver jewellery, but have recently incorporated copper and brass alongside gold plated pieces. However, our inclination is always more towards silver statement pieces. Our latest collection reflects on the vast repertoire of textile weaves in our country. We have started off with Jamdani motifs and will eventually take up on other famous weaves of India. Our festive launch also includes a pocket collection titled Shohoj, where the pieces are extremely subtle and minimalistic in contrast to our heavy, statement pieces.

Shohoj

How has the festive jewellery choices evolved over the years?

Even three- four years back, people went big on statement, over the top, heavy pieces when it came to silver jewellery. Now, the taste has evolved significantly with fashionistas opting to choose just one statement piece instead of overburdening themselves with many. People like to go for just one statement neckpiece or earring, with mono-coloured clothing. Minimal jewellery pieces are also picking up well.

Is there any ornament that is making a comeback?

Leg accessories are making a comeback along with Chandbalis.

Prices start Rs. 250 onwards; Up till Rs. 60,000.

Instagram: @earthaments

earthaments.co.in