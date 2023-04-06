Delhi-based Vidhi Singhania’s new store unveils latest collection Ranisa

Celebrating 25 years of Quiet Luxury, Vidhi Singhania, last month, opened her new store in Defence Colony, New Delhi. The store featuring her latest Ranisa collection, which is a tribute to the regal sartorial traditions of Kota and Benaras, had been in the pipeline for a couple of years."Post-Covid, I wanted a more central presence for the brand and therefore we decided on this space in Delhi," she shares.

The store offers a stunning collection of handwoven heirlooms that blend India's rich cultural heritage with modern design. The new place is split into two floors, with the bridal section on the first floor featuring lehengas, heavier Kota and Benaras collections, and blouses both stitched and unstitched, while the ground floor includes daily wear collection, boardroom, luncheon etc. "The store is a textile story told within its space, with gold, off-white, and wood elements, providing a backdrop for the vibrant colours of my creations," she reveals.

The new collection, Ranisa, is inspired by the regal threads of Benaras and the immaculate Kota Doria Khats. The edit includes elegant sarees, lehengas, stunning ensembles, and enchanting blouses, both stitched and unstitched, complemented by embellished handcrafted potlis that complete every look.

In addition to the new collection, Vidhi Singhania's Home Collection showcases Indian ethos and aesthetics with contemporary elements, which promote the finest textiles and crafts while preserving the country's traditions and techniques.

"The Home Collection is steeped in values and aesthetics that are inherently Indian with a contemporary spin. The collection comprises mats, cushions, trays, coasters, and cocktail napkins, all featuring intricate handcrafted designs," the designer gives insight.

