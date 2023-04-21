New Summer, Fresh Names: This summer, 'Unseen' by Renasci brings homegrown labels from across the country for their first pop-up in Chennai

The Chennai summer is going to be graced with an extensive lineup of labels that will be showcasing their eclectic range of summerwear silhouettes. This exciting pop-up called Unseen at Renasci in Nungambakkam will unveil next week. Look forward to a culmination of various collections by several labels that have never showcased their work in the city before. Designer Ritika Arya Jain who is organising the event tells us that there are 13 labels on showcase, including Devina Juneja, Terra Living and Garima Bindal.



Ritika shares with us the ideation that went behind organising this pop-up. “With too many popups and shows happening post-COVID, my clients at Renasci feel that they have ‘seen’ everything already and things at shows are common,” she says. She also highlights that the latest line-up by these designers will be featured in the show.



In addition to these fresh collections from the featured designers, Ritika informs us that Renasci will be presenting its latest collection of silhouettes that are inspired “by everything larger than life.” This would include “‘bag sleeves’, ruffled lightweight jackets, dramatic one shoulder dresses with appliqué and feathers on the cuffs, and pre-draped saris with curved structures in lightweight organzas which have been pressed and pleated to create folds.” Inspired by her earlier works, which have been sported by celebrities like Trisha Krishnan, Ritika highlights that the silhouettes with their “signature French lace and pleats with ruffles, continues to have the eternal whites, soft greys, pink hues along with cappuccinos and strong accents of emerald greens.

₹14,000 onwards.

Devina Juneja’s latest, Camouflage, is inspired by the camouflaged look produced after leather weaves and appliqué are merged into their custom print. It will have “a lot of macrame work using zari and scrap leather,” in various shades including lime green, shades of blue and others. Silhouettes under this collection would include pantsuits, maxi dresses, and more.

₹10,000 onwards.

Terra Luxe by clothing and accessories label Terra Living presents “versatile pieces” with “eclectic designs.” The label has attempted to “combine a subtle shine along with free-flowing threads to make every piece stand out differently.” The silhouettes for this collection are made from cotton and polycotton. With their collections of macrame capes and jackets, the label intends to add “a little glam to the women’s fashion in Chennai.”

₹3,000 onwards.

April 27-28.

At Renasci, Nungambakkam