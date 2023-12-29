ThrivingAt13: Meet the top 13 Bengaluru-based fashion labels and their designers who have left an indelible mark on the fashion industry

In the rich tapestry of global fashion, Bengaluru stands as a vibrant atelier, weaving a unique blend of innovation and tradition into its sartorial narrative. From conscious clothing and prêt wear to couture, esteemed names like Kaiyare, Plantation House and Summer House, alongside visionary designers such as Latha Puttanna, Deepika Govind and Purvi Patel — these designers and labels epitomise the seamless fusion of modernity and heritage defining the city’s fashion identity. Completing 13 years of this exhilarating journey, we give a shoutout to 13 top fashion labels and designers who have left an indelible mark on the city’s fashion trends through their global rise.

The Summer House

Earlier this year, Bengaluru-based eco-conscious fashion label The Summer House, opened doors to its first store in the country, within Go Native. The Summer House, co-founded by Shivangini Padhiyar, is renowned for capturing the beauty of slow living through laid-back and dreamy silhouettes. The ready-to-wear label’s new 100 square feet space features several unique offerings — their latest collection, all-time bestsellers and classics. Their latest La Vie en Rose collection features eden print halter neck dress,

a viceroy set of V-neck waistcoat and mid-rise linen trousers, beige striped short-panelled dress with bishop sleeves and an Adelaide crop top and skirt set in mustard. New arrivals also include silhouettes in pure silk velvet and organic cotton voile dresses, tops and saris printed with mystical creatures from Asian mythology. At Jayanagar.

House of Primes

Originating from the bustling streets of south Bengaluru, House of Primes, a distinguished fashion and lifestyle house, was born to empower women, champion artisans and evolve craft traditions. Revering the ethos of slow and sustainable fashion — this label by designer Nupur Saxena — embraces fabrics, threads and weaves sourced from diverse corners of India. Thoughtfully curated in a palette of serene whites and sophisticated greys, their latest collection, Wrinkles — unfolds silhouettes crafted from chanderis, maheshwaris and organza silk paired seamlessly with linens, recycled cotton and mulmuls. Our favourites from the edit include Classic White Shirt, Tie Up Jacket, Tie Up Shorts, Lust For Life Jacket and Against the Bias Dress. At The Open Trunk, Koramangala.





Manoviraj Khosla

Renowned fashion luminary Manoviraj Khosla, a trailblazer in the industry, commenced his

eponymous brand’s journey in 1990, specialising initially in men’s wear. Subsequently, the brand embraced women’s wear, though its forte undeniably remains in men’s fashion. Presently, the brand boasts a diverse repertoire, working with fabrics ranging from denim to silk and linens to velvet. An integral facet of the brand encompasses men’s shoes, crafted with both embroidered fabrics and leather. The legacy of Manoviraj Khosla is defined by wedding wear and occasion wear, spanning prêt, couture and bespoke creations. Each piece emanates a distinctive fusion of edginess and tradition. At Vittal Mallya Road.





Vimor

Vimor, signifying ‘pure,’ is a venerable brand rooted in a profound appreciation for India’s handloom legacy since its inception in 1974. Founded by the late Chimy Nanjappa and her daughter Pavithra Muddaya, Vimor has become synonymous with exquisite, authentic handwoven silk and cotton saris. What distinguishes Vimor is an intimate, home-based store where patrons delve into the stories and histories of the saris. Eschewing the conventional practice of planning collections based on seasons, themes or industry trends, annually, Pavithra handpicks a selection of designs for revival along with a few of her contemporary originals. At Victoria Layout.





Ravage by Raj Shroff

This city-based designer label swiftly gained international acclaim after showcasing his collections at London Fashion Week, Paris Prêt-à-Porter and Seoul Fashion Week among others. The brand’s name resonates in Florida, Milan, London, Colombo, besides numerous metropolises across India. With ensembles that boast sharp silhouettes and inventive surface treatments, yet remain exceptionally user-friendly — the label establishes fresh standards in textured styling every season. From Simone de Beauvoir to dub remixes of Jilala Sufi trance music, Raj draws inspiration from his travels, different cultures and experiences. Ravage is a fusion of chic, contemporary elements, embodying the distinctive ‘Ravage ED’ look that has been spotted on celebrities like Vidya Balan and Madhu Natraj. At JP Nagar.





Latha Puttanna

Celebrating a remarkable three decades of unwavering commitment in realm of women’s ethnic wear, designer Latha Puttanna is dedicated to the preservation and rejuvenation of Indian crafts and embroideries. Her label of the same name has seamlessly integrated her design sensibilities to champion indigenous textiles, colours and stitches. Latha Puttanna’s Autumn/Winter ’23 trousseau collection titled Sambandha pays homage to the women who form the bedrock of families and embody the essence of relationships. This collection is a jubilant celebration of South Indian textiles, loom art and craftsmanship, seamlessly blending age-old techniques of embroidery, appliqué, kasumaala bhuttis and floral pearl bhuttis on silks — a splendid fusion of the timeless and the contemporary. At Lalbagh Road.





Sanchita

Born in Mumbai, designer Sanchita Ajjampur, trained at Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture Parisienne and armed with a Masters in Fashion and Technology from Milan’s Domus Academy, honed her skills during an apprenticeship with Issey Miyake in Japan. Collaborating with luminaries like Alexander McQueen and Tom Ford, she weaves a rich tapestry of influences into her label (Sanchita), drawing from her childhood in Vienna and Egypt, European schooling and a deep connection to her Indian heritage. Her latest collection features oversized shapes alongside lean silhouettes such as kaftans and kimonos. The emphasis on texture is evident, with fabrics like handwoven tussar, silk cotton, cotton organdy, pure silks and upcycled materials. At Yelahanka New Town.





Small Shop

In 2006, the creative collaboration of Jason Cheriyan and Anshu Arora gave birth to Small Shop, a label synonymous with the artful interplay of texture, pattern and a vibrant palette. Small Shop transcends the confines of conventional clothing, seamlessly venturing into textile arts, bespoke home décor and occasionally forays into costume design for the performing arts. Distinguished by an artistic and exploratory ethos, their studio practice extends beyond mere fashion, featuring small batch production,

signature styles and a distinctive emphasis on traditional printing techniques. The hallmark of Small Shop lies in their customers’ enduring affinity for the label’s creations, with each piece becoming a cherished possession over the years. At RT Nagar.





Plantation House

Loosing unnecessary elements like print, embroidery or patterns, city-based designer Shalini Subramanian’s label boasts a collection of ensembles that are simply crafted using cloth, colour and cuts to create elegant outfits. Adding a contemporary touch, Plantation House (her brand), draws cues from traditional folk costumes from across the globe with an aim to explore newer ways she can use geometric shapes of fabric to drape the human body. Rewarding the patrons with relaxed and comfortable silhouettes, the designer wishes to gift her customers with quality clothing that wears with the time and use. From the current collection, one can shop for lounge tunics, open kurtas, dresses, over shirts and more. At JP Nagar.

Kaiyare

Founded by Anvitha Prashanth and Nikitha Satish, Kaiyare, which means ‘handmade’ in Kannada, is a Bengaluru-based all-women label that works with artisan collectives in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Renowned for creating a range of sustainable contemporary products through traditional crafting techniques, the brand offers a range of apparel and fashion accessories like bags and footwear. Their latest clothing collection — Nele — was in collaboration with Wrukshatone, a Tamil Nadu-based eco-friendly natural dyeing enterprise. The edit boasts natural dyed handwoven kala cotton ensembles hand embroidered with birds and river motifs inspired by Kabini. Shop for jumpsuits, striped jackets, gathered maxi dresses, green vests and more. At Go Native, Jayanagar.



Shimmer

Started out of a garage, renowned mother-daughter duo Jamila and Seema Malhotra have seamlessly intertwined the captivating allure of bygone eras with the contemporary spirit of modern-day India through their 35-year-old brand, Shimmer. The duo’s illustrious career extends to designing costumes for Oscar-winning films such as Elizabeth, Shakespeare in Love and Finding Neverland. Specialising in couture and prêt ensembles that eloquently whisper the secrets of Mughal and Rajputana eras, their latest collection, reinterprets velvets and jewel tones with western cuts and silhouettes, including blazer sets, jackets and dresses, all finished with traditional zardosi work. At UB City.

Deepika Govind

In the year 2000, Deepika Govind together with partner Vidya Krishna Hari, introduced their label centred around harmonious fusion of textiles, silhouettes and a refined colour palette, adorned with the finest embroidery or texture. The brand, Deepika Govind, offers a diverse range, including Prêt Diffusion (a fusion of western silhouettes with traditional textiles like silk) and Syamantaka (a bridal collection of saris). The brand’s design ethos strikes a comfortable balance between eastern craftsmanship and western construction, while the core principle of weaving the warp of the ancient and the weft of the modern remains pivotal. At MG Road.





Purvi Patel

Since 1987, Purvi Patel, a distinguished designer and researcher, boasts a staggering repertoire of over 50,000 designs and had also conducted extensive research on 18th and 19th-century textiles. Collaborating with national award-winning craftsmen, she transforms her findings into museum-worthy textile masterpieces like dresses, skirts, saris, shawls and bags. Operating from a bespoke boutique in the city, Purvi’s label is renowned for its rich detailing, hand-woven fabrics and a nostalgic yet contemporary flair. Currently, her latest collection is featured as part of Sutra Shanti’s quintessential travelling collection at NGMA Mumbai while back home one can also shop from her new The Blouse Room edit. At Benson Town.

