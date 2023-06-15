Tapestry of cultural heritage 

In the dynamic world of fashion, where trends come and go, there are a few designers who leave an indelible mark with their unique vision and creativity. One such luminary is city-based Shravan Kummar, an acclaimed Indian fashion designer who has garnered immense recognition for his unconventional designs, rich cultural inspirations, and commitment to sustainable fashion. With his distinct aesthetic sensibility and passion for craftsmanship, Kummar has carved a niche for himself in the industry, earning accolades and a loyal following along the way. What sets Shravan Kummar apart from his contemporaries is his unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting indigenous Indian textiles and techniques. His design philosophy revolves around reviving age-old crafts and giving them a modern twist. From intricate handloom weaves to delicate embroideries, Kummar seamlessly blends tradition with innovation, resulting in stunning ensembles that exude elegance and grandeur.

Shravan along with Neesa by Neeraja Boyapally had come together to give the fashion conscious Hyderabadis a preview of Telugu craftsmanship with a fashion showcase. “When I had got an offer from Rupa Jasti from Telugu Association of North America (TANA)and Neeraja from North American Telugu Association (NATA) to showcase over 100 pieces of best work done by our weavers and karigars at the annual celebrations of TANA) and NATA next month in US, I couldn’t say no. I grabbed the opportunity to show the power of handlooms. We have included the best weaves from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh like Pochampally Ikat, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Gollabama, Venkatagiri, and Dharmavaram. We have Pochampally jackets in stripes with oodles of retro vibe. But the most beautiful part is we’re trying to cater to the youth,” shares the ace designer.

Talking about their collaboration, Neeraja says, “I love Shravan’s work. The way he represents handlooms is great. I am really happy to collaborate for the show. I started Neesa Jewels a year back as I felt the lack of suitable and safe options to carry jewellery when travelling. I have been in Atlanta, US for a few decades and we tend to come to India for one function or the other. In one of such visits, I met a karigar from Warangal who makes intricate jewellery. From that one karigar, we have around 48 karigars working for us both in North and South India. We specialise in silver jewellery in 22k gold coating and we source precious stones from Jaipur and other places. In the show, we are displaying around 150 pieces — the models will be wearing Shravan’s clothes and my jewellery.”

Rupa from TANA was all excited to be a part of the show which highlighted the power of handlooms. “TANA has been doing a lot of great work regarding the weavers. We have distributed 300 ASU machines developed by Padma Shri Mallesham to Pochampally weavers and even during the pandemic we stood by the weavers. So when we were discussing what more can be done to promote our weavers we thought of this show. Who better than Shravan is suitable to bring this show together to highlight beautiful creations in American Indian communities,” explains Rupa. People from different walks of life dressed in Shravan and Neeraja’s creations walked the ramp at Hotel Abode, Lakdikapul, giving a preview to the decadent creations. Actresses Faria Abdullah and Seerat Kapoor added more bling to the showstoppers. Amala Akkineni and her mother were spotted too at the event checking out the handloom sarees on display. “At the preview, we had people from all walks of life walking the ramp wearing our creations. The response we got was great,” concludes Shravan.