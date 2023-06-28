Born x Raised co-founder, Chris Spanto Printup passes away in tragic car accident 

Born x Raised co-founder, Chris Spanto Printup, passed away in a tragic car accident on Tuesday, reports a renowned media publication. While the Venice, California-based streetwear brand is yet to share an official statement on his unfortunate demise, his contemporaries from the streetwear scene have already started to offer heartfelt condolences.

Chris had lost his father at the beginning of the year and recently, in collaboration with Levis, he had launched a collection dedicated to him. Back in December, Chris had even spoken about his battle with terminal cancer and how he has risen to the top starting from nowhere.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar’s first fashion label, Force IX, offers athleisure and streetwear

A part of it read, "I just want to take a moment to take a long, hard look back and what has happened over the last ten years. I think if you would take a peek at my Instagram and see the highlight reel and think it might’ve been easy - but.. from where I've started (like in the early years of my life).. growing up my dad was homeless and my mom was mentally ill - I spent a lot of time in and out of the system from an early age from central juvenile hall to many years spent in the county - I decided to create a clothing brand."

He had dedicated this post to anyone and everyone who was battling a tough time and looking for a sign that everything will turn out in their favour. "I want anyone to know, that if you’re feeling discouraged or like life has given you too many handicaps - ITS OKAY. you’re going to be fine things will get better. I’m cancer free, I’m not incarcerated and my family has a house to live in and I want to look back at all that has happened and say THANK YOU," he added.

Also Read: How streetwear label 'Wake Your Dreams' is converting oil paintings into wearable art