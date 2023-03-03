Medhavini Khaitan Agarwala built a repute for her label in terms of quality and service

Designer Medhavini Khaitan Agarwala's brand Medhavini Menswear is known for its designs around fabric and experiments with textures. The 19-year-old brand has seen the designer grow from strength to strength and build a reputation for the label that's synonymous with unique designs for men's festive, casual, and party wear. As she relaunched the brand last year along with an atelier showcasing the best of her collections, we speak to Medhavini on the occasion of Women's Day, about what it takes to rule the men's fashion scene.

You relaunched your menswear brand last year with a new atelier How has it been?

The response has been overwhelming. The market has changed a lot in the last five-six years. I was extremely pleased to see my old clients coming back to me as soon as I re-opened.

What are the lessons you have learned as a fashion entrepreneur?

The first thing is that one should never underestimate one's business. One must go ahead with the gut instinct and create and set his or her own distinct trends. One should also not overstock inventory.

In a city swelling with labels, What does it take to stand out in the crowd?

I think the most important thing is to believe in yourself and your brand. Being original and creating what you love really gets the patrons' attention. Creating something which is unique and paying attention to the quality of the fabric and fit of the outfit makes you a designer with a difference. And then, of course, one must pay equal attention to post-sale customer service too.

What does it take to be a successful businesswoman?

One needs to be a visionary and have a plan in place and you should be able to take the right decision at the right time.

What are the pitfalls and disadvantages of being in the fashion business?

Fashion is a cyclical business. As an entrepreneur, the most important factor is to keep afloat steadily during the down cycles. A designer is only as good as their last collection - this famous saying by John Galliano is so true. There is enormous pressure to keep doing better and come up with better designs and one has to strive hard towards that always and keep finding inspiration for the next collection and then getting it right.

How experimental are the men in Kolkata?

Men in Kolkata have become very fashion-conscious. There's a huge shift in their fashion choices, now. Men of all ages have become quite experimental.

Your future plans with your label?

I would like to restart the men's shirt line -- the party wear collection, which I started my label with back in 2004. Things are still in the pipeline. And I would love to collaborate with Little Stars and do an exclusive line for young boys too.

What inspires you?

Great designs and travel inspire me a lot. Also, designer Anamika Khanna has always inspired me. It's amazing how she has managed her professional and personal life and bought up two young boys.

Your message to other women who want to become successful fashionpreneurs?

Be prepared to work hard, have a healthy marketing budget, and manage your inventory efficiently.

