Designer Amit Aggarwal’s new store in Delhi is a study in fashion, art and design   

Delhi-based designer Amit Aggarwal opened his third store at DLF Emporio in Delhi. The store features a unique and captivating fusion of fashion and art, characteristic of the designer's innovative approach to design where he melds science, engineering and art sculpting together. The store houses the label’s newest and traditional high-end collections of women's classic pret, couture, and occasion wear for men.

Delhi store interiors

The new store's aesthetic is modern and sleek, achieved through the use of charcoal and metal materials. The charcoal sand-textured walls blend into fluid metallic curves, and the glossy flooring seems to reflect the layers of the ocean abyss. The black ceiling sparkles with star-like lights, and the hand-crafted furniture resembles giant sea creatures floating in the boundless waters.

Collection at the store

Hanging between the dark depths and the bright light are multi-layered pods made of diaphanous fibres that can harden or soften with chemical intervention. Each pod, crafted from the brand's signature textiles embodies a nucleus that holds the blueprint for growth, regeneration, and reproduction, reflecting the brand's philosophy of constant evolution. The store's story is one of tranquillity found in a realm of renewal, creation and the infinite possibilities of the universe which have been some of the recurrent themes in Amit’s past creations like Pedesis couture 2022, Supernova pret collection and more.

At DLF Emporio, New Delhi.

