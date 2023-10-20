Arundhati De-Sheth's The Glided Age promises to be a bijoux bouquet

With the festive season around the corner, it is almost impossible for us to not stay on top of the hottest events in the city where you can find intricate and sophisticated pieces, especially if you are a jewellery enthusiast. With the aim to bring fresh and unique jewels to her distinguished clientele, renowned jewellery expert, Arundhati De-Sheth is bringing the latest edition of her exclusive curation, The Gilded Age, to Bengaluru.

After a successful run in Mumbai, the high-end jewellery show — where you can expect pieces from the likes of Ananya Fine Jewels, Moksh, Sajjanté, Heeramaneck & Sons and many others — is set to bring over 200 pieces that are wearable and boast artisanal design sensibilities.

Arundhati De-Sheth

“For all of us, are strongest memories are often linked to our ‘growing up years’ with our home and parents playing a significant role. I was a very curious child and I was inclined to real jewellery from the time I was raiding through my mum’s collection. I have always admired the elegance of an older time when people dressed up with grace and finesse. Beautiful handwoven textiles were elegantly worn by women and men, alike. Jewellery was key in the attire and always accounted for, even before the garments were selected. In my own way, I want to stay connected to our rich heritage and show contemporary Indian fine jewellery to everyone. This year’s show isn’t about old jewellery… it is about showcasing new and contemporary designs but reminding us that they can be worn with elegance and individuality, now and always,” Arundhati tells us.

And what are the jewellery trends we can look forward to, we ask? “I am not big on trendy jewellery, however, I think some consumer trends to note is that yellow gold is back and how! I expect to see people embracing yellow gold diamond jewellery again. Additionally, Consumers are getting more sensitive to the quality and wearability of pieces,” the jewellery connoisseur concludes.

INR 1,00,000 onwards. October 20-21. At JW Marriott Bengaluru, Vittal Mallya Road.

