Yavi’s  Autumn/Winter ’23 edit, Second Skin, boasts versatile ensembles that act as an extension of your colourful personality

There are times when we all wish, at least once in our life, that we have a second skin. An alternative to save ourselves from going through the trouble of picking just the right outfits that bring our personality to the fore and make us stand out naturally, without having to think much. “The Second Skin collection is like a poetic dance of colours and patterns. Imagine being wrapped in your art! We call it Second Skin because it’s not just clothing; it’s an extension of your personality, your second identity,” begins Yadvi Agarwal, the founder and creative director of Delhi-based contemporary label, Yavi — which has just launched its Autumn/Winter ’23 edit, Second Skin.

Divided into capsules, the latest edit offers a wide range of styles, each crafted from age-old techniques to contemporary impressions of found objects and AI-powered artwork. From upcycled jackets to silk velvet collared dresses and reversible quilted jackets to vintage-inspired block prints, the collection features a diverse range of 80 playful pieces. “What sets this collection apart is its rebellious spirit. It defies the conventions of Autumn/Winter wear with a burst of creativity. We approached Second Skin with the spirit of an artist to give our audience pieces that are a form of self-expression. Each piece is a brushstroke on your canvas of style. It’s like wearing your imagination and that’s not something you find every day in the fashion world,” she shares.

The designer has blended fabrics with the finesse of an artist’s brushstroke. Second Skin fashioned from silk, vintage textiles and more comes together to create a symphony of textures with detailing designed using techniques like abstract painting and patchwork, adding whimsical layers to the clothing. “Our colour palette is a journey through the seasons. Deep, rich hues for winter cocooning and vibrant, playful colours for autumn adventures. It’s a royal spectrum that matches every mood and moment,” the founder reveals.

The collection opens up endless possibilities for styling and layering to have fun with jackets that double as dresses and tops that transform into layered pieces thanks to the inherent versatility of the designs. Some interesting pieces to look out for are Eleanor Jacket (adorned with geometric patterns created by tessellating and patching, this notched collar long jacket in jaal brocade is printed in a kaleidoscope of patterns with a special woodblock printed lining), Maeve Top (violet-hued food art print slip dress covered in a shiny silver with accents of yellow) and co-ords when you pair their Georgia Pants with their Ember Dress (A-line dress featuring mandarin collar coupled with straight pants, both of which are indigo mix printed silk pieces).

INR 7,900 onwards. At Studio Luxe, Lavelle Road.

