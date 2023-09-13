Indian designer Rahul Mishra receives Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from French government

Indian designer and haute couturier Rahul Mishra received the prestigious Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) award by Emmanuel Lenain, the Ambassador of France to India. The award bestowed on behalf of the French government was conferred during a special ceremony at the Residence of France.

This esteemed recognition is a tribute to Rahul's remarkable accomplishments in the realm of art and design, as well as his unwavering dedication to showcasing Indian craftsmanship on the global stage. Moreover, the accolade stands as a poignant testament to his efforts in nurturing the cultural connect between France and India, countries known for their immaculate sense in fields like design, art, heritage and architecture.

Emmanuel Lenain and Rahul Mishra

Rahul debuted in the world's fashion capital when he presented his prêt-à-porter collection at Paris Fashion Week in 2014. It was during this year that he became the first Indian designer to win the International Woolmark Prize. The milestone even earned him the title of ‘national treasure’ in common parlance. In 2020, he received the prestigious invitation to showcase his creations as a guest designer at the renowned Paris Haute Couture Week, organised by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, a body which is known for its exclusive membership limited to just 16 haute couture houses. Rahul is not only celebrated for crafting impressionist poetry using Indian textiles and 3D hand embroidery but has earned a global spotlight for his slow fashion practices.

Rahul's creations

H E Emmanuel Lenain said while conferring him with the award, “It is a privilege to recognise today a spectacular Indian artist, Rahul Mishra, who has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of Indian fashion and has left a remarkable impact on the global stage, especially in Paris. His dedication to craftsmanship, sustainability, and the fusion of Indian and French design sensibilities is truly commendable. Through this award, France honours Rahul Mishra’s outstanding achievements and his contribution to forging a deeper connection between our two nations”.

Accepting the recognition, Rahul stated, “I am deeply humbled to receive the prestigious insignia of ‘Chevalier of the Order of Arts & Letters’ from the Government of France. I express my sincere gratitude to Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain, to the Minister of Culture of France, and President Emmanuel Macron, for this kind recognition. I accept this insignia on behalf of each member of my crafts community, my mentors from various stages of life, friends and critics in the media, colleagues from the team, my family, friends, and lastly my partner & wife, Divya. This honour is a validation of our aspirational journey of translating Indian artistry into the fabric of French high couture and it truly belongs to the incredible team, the countless hearts and hands that touch our creations and realise my imagination into reality.”

The l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Order of Arts and Letters) award is conferred to individuals who have excelled in the realms of art, culture, and literature, or who have significantly contributed to the promotion of the arts in both France and the global arena. Some notable Indian recipients of this honour in the past have included Bharti Kher, Subodh Gupta, Shah Rukh Khan, Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Raghu Rai, Ebrahim Alkazi, Habib Tanveer, and Upamanyu Chatterjee.

