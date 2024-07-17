Renowned designer Namrata Joshipura shares insights about her creative journey

Design and fashion go hand-in-hand, with perfection being paramount in both fields. We take inspiration from many fashion enthusiasts and designers who have made their mark in the industry, and one such designer is Namrata Joshipura, known for her label Namrata Joshipura. As she made her appearance as a chief guest at FLO Style Tatva, an event held by FICCI FLO members, we had the chance to speak with her about her creative journey in the fashion industry.

Tell us about your journey as a designer.

I went to NIFT at a time when it was the only one in India, studying there from 1991 to 1994. I feel very fortunate and blessed to have had such a strong start to my design career. After graduating, I worked for two years before launching my label in 1996. My career has experienced its ups and downs, but the biggest challenge in our industry is staying relevant over time. You have to continually reinvent while keeping your aesthetic and DNA intact. After starting my label, I briefly lived in New York, managing my label from there and establishing stores across the US. I eventually moved back to India, and now, having been part of the industry for many years, I continue to adapt to the ever shifting landscape, especially post-COVID.

How was it working with people around different countries and in India?

We work with the finest stores globally and have our own standalone store in India, collaborating with multi-brand outlets across the country. The fundamentals remain the same: having the right product, maintaining good quality standards, and being professional with timelines. Today, with an online presence, reaching a global audience is much more seamless. We are constantly working with buyers and clients worldwide. Indian customers are also extremely savvy, discerning, and aware of what they want.

Fashion is changing over time. How would you see this change?

There is a market for every type of product. My brand and design sensibility do not align with fast fashion. We create products meant to last for years. Although we use embellishments like glass and plastic, which don’t fit into the typical sustainability narrative, our products’ longevity represents sustainability for me. However, affordability and accessibility are also important, and companies can adapt sustainable practices to reduce environmental impact.

Can you explain your works with handlooms?

While I focus more on evening and contemporary wear and haven’t extensively worked with handlooms, I recognise India’s rich textile heritage. Many brands and designers are upcycling and modernising handlooms. For me, the heritage is represented through skilled artisans and hand embellishments, which are integral to my work.

How do you think celebrity influence of fashion among people is relevant?

Social media and influencers have a significant impact on fashion. They provide inspiration and a global perspective, especially for those in smaller towns. However, it’s important to follow with awareness. As a mother of a 19-year-old, I am very mindful of the content my child is exposed to. The fine line between inspiration and negative impact, such as body dysmorphia, must be navigated with discipline and awareness.

What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion is an individual expression, my profession, and what comes naturally to me. It plays many roles in my life.