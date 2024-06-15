Masaba Gupta turns producer with a new reality TV show on Indian weddings

Celebrated fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta is set to don the hat of a producer with her upcoming reality television show. The upcoming yet-to-be-titled show, in which she serves as a co-producer, blends fashion with the emotions surrounding Indian weddings.

It will feature glimpses of the unique sense and emotions of wearing the quintessential Masaba silhouettes. The reality show focuses on real people, their candid stories, and the raw emotions that drive the celebration of love and the joy of getting married.

Co-produced with Lucifer Circus, the show promises to strengthen the idea of fashion beyond barriers and revolutionise traditional wear showcased by Masaba.