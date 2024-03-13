Madhuri Dixit to walk for Ranna Gill to present Urban Prairie at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

Dancing to the symphony of nature’s hues,

Amidst fields of wildflowers,

Listen to the gentle whispers of the wind,

Echoes the beauty of the urban hustle,

Intertwined with the spirit of the prairie.

Ranna Gill's new collection is nothing short of poetry. It is an invitation into the realm of Urban Prairie, a contemporary showcase from the world of Ranna Gill. A symphony of timeless style and nature’s hues, Urban Prairie will be presented at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI in Mumbai.

The collection creates a mesmerising tapestry where the echoes of the beauty of historic splendours harmonise with urban silhouettes. Discover a landscape where skyscrapers stand tall amidst fields of wildflowers intertwine in a glamourous evening setting.