Abhishek Dutta's Metamorphosis, a metaphorical collection, celebrates the completion of his 20 years in the fashion industry

The transformation of a caterpillar metamorphosising into a butterfly is a breathtaking marvel of nature, which not only plays muse for Kolkata-based Abhishek Dutta’s new collection but also mirrors his journey as afashion designer. Just as the cater pillar envelops itself in a cocoon. At the Bangalore Fashion Week last weekend, Abhishek showcased his Spring Summer 2024 edit — Metamorphosis. It is not by accident that the collection and theme fell into place. During an off-site shoot of his previouscollection, which was amid nature, the designer came across butterfly cocoons and he immediately knew what his next edit was going to be about. “Mother nature has always been my inspiration because wepromote sustainability as a lot of materials utilised in our designs happen to be cotton and linens. Even though there’s a debate going on about leather, it gives a very interesting architectural look to my creations. And we source rejected pieces of cut-leather, not the usual full pieces.”
Renowned for his innovative use of leather and contemporary aesthetics, his new edit of 37 pieces boasts ensembles for both men and women. His collection transitions from structured silhouettes depicting the cocoon tocutouts and free-flowing silhouettes showcasing a transformed butterfly. “The entire process is depicted through hand embroidery, different silhouettes and 3D layering. You will come across cut work, applique, laser cuts and leather — all of which shine through the collection becausethat’s my signature,” he begins.
The ensemble that had everyone by the ramp whispering in awe was the one that featured a handcrafted leather bustier paired with a custom-printed layered skirt, incorporating smart lights — adding a tech element to the new collection. “The colour palette for this vibrant edit varies from muted pastels to vibrant oranges and blues, which is how most butterflies appear,” the designer elucidates.
This celebratory couture and diffusion collection with leather linings in the shape of butterflies offers dresses with sleeves and shoulders designed to appear like a butterfly wing along with high necks, kaftans, shorts and body trousers. One can also shop for jackets embellished with sequins, French knots and printed kurtas. Some noteworthy pieces include a pleated asymmetrical skirt, a hand-embroidered dress with exaggerated shoulders and sleeves, a cape with cutwork detailing and a sheer bomber jacket.
Speaking about his upcoming projects, Abhishek reveals, “In April, I have a showcase in London, plus we are expanding into luxury leather bags which will come in 3D architectural shapes and later, we plan on offering accessories like belts and shoes as well.”
