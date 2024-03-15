Abhishek Dutta's Metamorphosis, a metaphorical collection, celebrates the completion of his 20 years in the fashion industry

The transformation of a caterpillar metamorphosising into a butterfly is a breathtaking marvel of nature, which not only plays muse for Kolkata-based Abhishek Dutta’s new collection but also mirrors his journey as afashion designer. Just as the cater pillar envelops itself in a cocoon. At the Bangalore Fashion Week last weekend, Abhishek showcased his Spring Summer 2024 edit — Metamorphosis. It is not by accident that the collection and theme fell into place. During an off-site shoot of his previouscollection, which was amid nature, the designer came across butterfly cocoons and he immediately knew what his next edit was going to be about. “Mother nature has always been my inspiration because wepromote sustainability as a lot of materials utilised in our designs happen to be cotton and linens. Even though there’s a debate going on about leather, it gives a very interesting architectural look to my creations. And we source rejected pieces of cut-leather, not the usual full pieces.”

Renowned for his innovative use of leather and contemporary aesthetics, his new edit of 37 pieces boasts ensembles for both men and women. His collection transitions from structured silhouettes depicting the cocoon tocutouts and free-flowing silhouettes showcasing a transformed butterfly. “The entire process is depicted through hand embroidery, different silhouettes and 3D layering. You will come across cut work, applique, laser cuts and leather — all of which shine through the collection becausethat’s my signature,” he begins.