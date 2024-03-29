Capturing the essence of timeless style across luxury prêt and couture, ensembles from Tarun Tahiliani’s latest edit boast the vibrancy of spring-summer

Guided by a profound philosophy of transforming the transient into timeless creations, entrusted individuals weave their unique perspectives into a narrative that bridges the past with the present. They become architects of a legacy, aiming to celebrate the heritage while seamlessly integrating it into the contemporary landscape. Inspired by this dynamic interplay of tradition, modernity and visionary custodians of culture, Tarun Tahiliani’s latest collection — Sol — breathes life into the joy of freshness. “It is a journey from the soft luminescence of dawn, capturing the essence of moving gracefully from light to colour. Through our Spring Summer 2024 edit, we delve into the optimism of sunshine and the people who embody this spirit,” Tarun begins.
Continuing his exploration of heritage embroideries, albeit with an India Modern aesthetic, one can easily spot his signature kasheeda and chikan embroideries on these ensembles. However, for the first time the designer ventures into exploring phulkari, a native embroidery from Punjab. “Employing traditional Indian techniques like aari and zardozi, these intricate embellishments take centre stage. Each ensemble in the collection reflects the vibrant cultural tapestry of India, seamlessly merging modern tailoring, styling and draping with a profound reverence for tradition,” reveals the designer — whose ensembles were spotted on celebrity brides’ — Rakul Preet and Radhika Merchant recently
While the collection amalgamates form and fluidity in a range of colours from ivory and soft pastels to gold hues and rich reds, embellishments such as pearls, crystals, glass beads, sequins, dabka and resham gives an added edge to Sol. “Besides we also introduce lively geometric patterns in playful colours across a spectrum of silhouettes like draped dresses, jumpsuits, structured bodices, embellished jackets, structured separates concept saris, draped saris, suits and lehengas for women and bandhgalas, waistcoats, modern sherwanis, jackets, drape shirts, kurtas, wide-legged pants and signature TT dhotis for men,” he shares.
Driven by the purpose of paying homage to our traditional techniques and keeping generational crafts alive by contemporising them, The Tarun Tahiliani Design Studio expanded its oeuvre and entered the wall art space in 2020. The ace designer recently launched The Embroidered Wall at the India Art Fair 2024. “Started during the pandemic as a way to keep our karigars occupied with work and find new forms of creative expression that define India Modern, we began experimenting with storytelling through craft on formless textiles and spaces, this culminated into works such as our rendition of pichwais, embroidered walls and shikargahs which today have warranted spaces of their own, through private commissions,” Tarun elucidates.
Price on request. Available online.
