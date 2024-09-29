Paris Fashion Week 2024: Hermès brings unexpected autumnal hues to the spring collection with a geometric edge

Vivienne Westwood’s spirit lived on in Paris this season, as Andreas Kronthaler brought a masterful interplay of rebellion, history, and glam rock energy to the runway. The spring collection opened with sparkling pants paired with a silky blue bodice, a nod to the late designer’s love of bold, unexpected contrasts—a brilliant start that practically screamed rock ‘n’ roll chic. Kronthaler clearly hasn’t lost his taste for the dramatic, diving headfirst into the kind of fierce, confrontational style that made Westwood an icon.

A giant silver chain, dangling almost absurdly to the model’s knees, set the tone: a clear statement of raw, unapologetic power, in course with the punk ethos of the 80s that still courses through this house’s veins. And there, of course, were the signature Westwood suits and Grecian-style draped dresses—classic shapes that carried a dynamic energy and timeless rebellion, reminiscent of the archival references that have defined Kronthaler’s tenure. These silhouettes bore the same sense of timeless radicalism seen in Kronthaler’s reinterpretations of Westwood’s personal wardrobe last fall, where each garment seemed to transcend fleeting trends.