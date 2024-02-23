Gaurav Khanijo pays homage to his late uncle, Gulbash, through his new menswear edit

Renowned for its commitment to preserving the craft and honouring native artisans while channelling the cultural integrity of India, Khanijo is an ethical luxury label founded in 2014 by Gaurav Khanijo. The Delhi-based designer recently showcased his new menswear collection, Memoirs of Gulbash, at the India Men’s Weekend in Goa, featuring 15 gender-fluid pieces that narrate a deeply rooted personal story close to his heart. “The muse for Memoirs of Gulbash is my personal journey and cultural heritage, particularly my grandfather’s migration from Pakistan to India post-partition. The name pays homage to my late uncle, Gulbash, who was a source of encouragement and support throughout my life,” Gaurav reveals.





The label consistently explores the correlation between fashion and anthropology, highlighting the rich tapestry of India’s cultural heritage. And this time around, has opted for a theme that profoundly influenced the beyond-borders narrative of the collection, reflecting the intermingling of cultures and the journey of rediscovering ancestral roots. This sentiment is evident in the design ethos and cultural elements infused into the collection. “Memoirs of Gulbash showcases a fusion of inspirations, including vintage vases, Sanskrit shlokas, Urdu phrases and miniature paintings. These elements add depth and cultural richness to the ensembles, reflecting my attention to detail, which can be observed with the rose becoming my leitmotif, birds embroidered on unisex coats, palmistry used as a design addition along with spiritual motifs, such as the Buddha, calling for inner peace in this outwardly chaos,” the

designer elucidates.

The ensembles in the collection also feature appliqué, irregular pleating for a three-dimensional effect, digital printing and dori work, which are employed to create dynamic and versatile looks that blur traditional gender boundaries. This year, the spotlight is on draping and the nuanced design it creates, with irregular pleating to give it a third dimension. The edit utilises a range of materials, including organic fabrics such as cotton, linen, khadi and organza.

₹8,000 onwards. Available online.