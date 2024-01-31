Adrian Appiolaza appointed as Moschino’s new Creative Director, promising a theatrical touch to fashion’s future

Moschino, the iconic Italian fashion house, has officially welcomed Adrian Appiolaza as its new Creative Director, marking his debut with the unveiling of the AW24 women's collection. Adrian, renowned for his extensive experience at prestigious fashion houses such as Loewe and Chloé, will now be at the creative helm of Moschino, overseeing women’s, men’s, and accessories collections. His role will involve reporting directly to Massimo Ferretti, the executive chairman of Aeffe S.p.A., Moschino's parent company.

Ferretti expressed a warm welcome to Adrian, emphasising the designer’s unique blend of experience, creativity, and deep knowledge of fashion history. He said in a statement, “With his arrival at Moschino, Adrian brings with him a unique wealth of experience, creativity and knowledge of the history of fashion that will be instrumental to write a wonderful new chapter in the adventure of the brand founded by Franco Moschino.”

Adrian’s inaugural AW24 womenswear collection is set to make its debut on February 22 at the Museo della Permanente during Milan Fashion Week. The choice of venue holds significance, having hosted the ‘Moschino - X anni di Kaos! 1983-1993’ exhibition, a celebration of the brand’s first decade.

In response to his appointment, Adrian shared his excitement and acknowledged Moschino’s rich history, mentioning iconic elements like 3D postcard jackets and trompe-l’oeil.

“The essence of his talent, for me, is to inhabit his time – a mission he carried out with enviable lightness, opening a window for all of us to imagine, in our own way, the future. I am deeply grateful to Massimo Ferretti for allowing me to access the world of Moschino, as well as entry into a house whose walls exude a history that I am eager to hear. I am ready to transport the Maison into a new chapter, with a theatrical touch, in the pure style of Moschino,” he said in a statement.

Adrian’s appointment follows the unfortunate passing of Davide Renne, who was initially announced as Moschino’s creative director after Jeremy Scott’s departure.