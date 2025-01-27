Sacai revisits nostalgia at Paris Fashion Week

Sacai, Japan’s leading fashion house, brought a playful yet untamed energy to Paris Fashion Week with its Sunday showcase. Designer Chitose Abe drew inspiration from Maurice Sendak’s beloved 1963 children’s book Where the Wild Things Are, delivering a collection that merged nostalgia with her signature cutting-edge aesthetic.

The collection’s theme revolved around childhood whimsy and raw, untamed creativity. Abe reimagined beastly textures in innovative ways, staying true to the bold spirit of the book’s wild creatures. Shaggy faux-knit pelts adorned practical olive utility suits, oversized scarves, and knit blousons, evoking a sense of playfulness without losing the brand’s precise tailoring. Faux fur trims featured prominently, adding dramatic flair to reworked skirts and outerwear.

Beyond textures, Abe’s reinterpretation of nostalgia embraced both functionality and fantasy. Collaborations elevated the collection, turning workwear staples into high-fashion statements. Rugged boots—reminiscent of the outdoors—added a wild, untamed vibe, while polished footwear paired seamlessly with refined evening looks. The fusion of practicality with bold, avant-garde aesthetics highlighted Abe’s ability to balance contrasts effortlessly.

Accessories played a central role in bringing the vision to life. Branded water bottles, utility-inspired bags, and statement jewellery contributed to a contemporary, outdoorsy aesthetic. The collection captured the thrill of exploring the unknown, echoing Sendak’s themes of adventure and freedom.

Visual cues from Where the Wild Things Are were cleverly integrated throughout the show, adding a sense of nostalgia without relying on overt references. The collection’s colour palette mirrored the earth-toned illustrations of the book, while playful proportions and textures evoked the spirit of the untamed creatures.

The show resonated deeply with audiences, not just for its craftsmanship but for its emotional connection to childhood memories. Sacai’s reinterpretation of nostalgia wasn’t just a celebration of the past; it was a commentary on how creativity can reshape the familiar into something entirely new.

By seamlessly blending functionality, whimsy, and technical innovation, Sacai’s collection at Paris Fashion Week reaffirmed the brand’s position as a powerhouse of experimental design. Abe’s homage to Where the Wild Things Are brought wild nostalgia to life in a way that was both refreshing and deeply evocative.