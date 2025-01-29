Giorgio Armani celebrates 20 years of Armani Privé with a stunning Paris couture show

Giorgio Armani celebrated 20 years of his haute couture line, Armani Privé, with a refined and deeply moving showcase in Paris’s prestigious 8th arrondissement.

At 90, the legendary designer delved into decades of craftsmanship, presenting a collection that stirred emotions and brought some guests to tears as he took his final bow.

“Haute couture is fashion elevated to art,” Armani remarked, encapsulating the philosophy behind Privé, which he launched in 2005. The name itself reflects exclusivity and rarity, serving as a testament to masterful craftsmanship and enduring elegance.