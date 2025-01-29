Giorgio Armani celebrates 20 years of Armani Privé with a stunning Paris couture show

Giorgio Armani celebrated 20 years of his haute couture line, Armani Privé, with a refined and deeply moving showcase in Paris’s prestigious 8th arrondissement.
At 90, the legendary designer delved into decades of craftsmanship, presenting a collection that stirred emotions and brought some guests to tears as he took his final bow.
“Haute couture is fashion elevated to art,” Armani remarked, encapsulating the philosophy behind Privé, which he launched in 2005. The name itself reflects exclusivity and rarity, serving as a testament to masterful craftsmanship and enduring elegance.
For Spring 2025, Armani revisited signature elements of Privé’s legacy with strikingly opulent results. A segmented black gown shimmered with silver accents like liquid metal, Asian-inspired tailored jackets dazzled with intricate embroidery, and crystal-encrusted skirts added dramatic weight and movement.
Pearls—a recurring Armani motif—adorned several designs, symbolising serenity and sophistication.
Set within the grandeur of Palazzo Armani, under gilded ceilings, the atmosphere was both intimate and regal. Celebrities like Demi Moore and Jessica Biel swayed to the music, immersed in the spectacle.
While the collection honoured Armani’s signature balance of innovation and restraint, its familiar themes reinforced the timeless appeal of Privé.
The show’s most poignant moment arrived as Armani took his bow, walking the runway to a standing ovation. Many in the audience were visibly moved, marking a heartfelt tribute to a designer whose legacy continues to shape haute couture.