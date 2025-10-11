Gadhuli by Sanjukta Dutta captures the essence of twilight

The lineup didn’t hurry to impress; it developed gradually, the way a sequence in a film you don’t want to end. Maroon colours dissolved into black, the colours of twilight sewn onto folds of silk that glimmered as models walked. Nothing came across as forced — each drape, each layer appeared to breathe. The designs told of transformation, of light yielding to shadow, of strength yielding to tenderness and still retaining its bite.

The show opened on a very emotional note — an ode to the late Zubeen Garg, the iconic voice of Assam. A sari that was handwoven with his portrait and lyrics from his songs set the runway open. It wasn’t fashion; it was memory being woven, a hushed dialogue among melody, fabric, and emotion.