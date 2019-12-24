From the catwalks to the red carpets, worn either on statement gowns, as hair accessories or decorating shoes, the pretty bow topper that is used to wrap your season’s presents has been given a sartorial update. With celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Alison Brie, Viola Davis and Dua Lipa sporting the trend at multiple award shows, designers including Victoria Beckham, Oscar De La Renta, Valentino have given it their stamp of approval, while closer home Shivan & Narresh and Suhani Pittie have also embraced the bow detailing. From oversized bows to a more relaxed pussy-bow, here’s our pick of designs to include into your holiday wardrobe.

Bringing sexy back

For the perfect balance of feminine and bold, try the Rasario embellished strapless dress. This black and white corset gown is made from silk-blend crepe and dupion in a figure-flattering silhouette and has a

dramatic bow at the back with floor-sweeping ties that trail behind. A red carpet favourite that was seen on Victoria Secret supermodel Candice Swanepoel, its thigh-high front slit shows the right amount of skin. Rs 1,70,413 approximately. therasario.com

Petal pushers

From Oscar De La Renta’s Pre-Fall ’20 lookbook comes this gorgeous floral dress. Combining two of the season’s favourite elements — bold florals and the bow accent — this blue dress is designed with an off-the-shoulder neckline in an A-line silhouette. And the best part, this ensemble is as practical as it is dainty and comes with dual pockets. Style minimally with sandals and a clutch to keep the focus on this signature piece. Rs 1,62,900 approximately. modaoperandi.com

Mane matters



Including the whimsical and feminine bow into your hair accessories is a low-key way of wearing the trend. Set on a silver barrette, this clip by Sophie Buhai is topped with a layered a silk-satin bow that drapes effortlessly and reminds us of the sweet velvet ribbon that has become almost a style staple for the Duchess of Cambridge. Rs 10,600. net-a-porter.com.

Gold rush

This bustier by Shivan & Narresh encapsulates the brand’s signature resort wear silhouettes. Crafted from high shine brocade with a liquid finish, the top is constructed with a draped bow effect and is finished with a flesh coloured jersey tie at the back for a no-show snug fit. Dress it up with a sapphire coloured straight-leg silhouette for a breezy, laid-back look. Rs 18,000. shivanandnarresh.com

Get a hold

This two-tone clutch by Carolina Herrera brings just the right mix of drama and elegance. Featuring an oversized pussy bow in silk faille, this leather accessory comes with a silver-toned clasp, has detachable and adjustable crossbody strap options and is fully lined. Pair with a classic LBD and embellished heels to complete the look. Rs 78,083 approximately. modaoperandi.com

Do the polka

This high-neck blouse by Valentino is crafted from sheer tulle with polka dots. The long puff sleeves, bow tie detail at the neck and an unlined button fastening at the back add to its appeal. Cut for a slim fit, complete the look with a cropped jacket and sequined skirt. Rs 3,97,432 approximately. shop.nordstrom.com

Standing tall

We spotted Beyoncé wearing these Jimmy Choo’s while being honoured with a Vanguard at the annual GLAAD Awards and we are smitten. Made from smooth grosgrain and adorned with asymmetric mesh fascinator bows, it is best to wear the Aveline buckle-fastening ankle heels with a mini hemline to give them the attention they deserve. Rs 69,200. shop.nordstrom.com



Candy cane lane

Subtly work the bow into a more day-time and work-appropriate look with these earrings from Suhani Pittie. Made from copper with a rose gold finish, the pair features exaggerated bows, textured curved lines and a unique candy cane motif that captures the season’s vibe. Simple, yet elegant, the Cane earrings are the perfect way to dress up a minimal look. Rs 4,500. suhanipittie.com

Cover story

This tailored jacket from Victoria Beckham’s collection gets an unexpected element of fun with a large sculptural draped bow detail on the back, giving it a waist-defining shape. Made from a woollen blend, this single-breasted navy blazer is fashioned with padded shoulders and is the perfect power dressing addition to your wardrobe. Rs 27,100. harrods.com













