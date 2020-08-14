Step out in the rain with these PVC sandals from names like Louboutin and Ferragamo
We pick out stilettos, sandals and ballet flats featuring PVC panels and waterproof material, to keep you looking stylish, even if it’s just dashing from your car to your door. Think Christian Louboutin, Alexander Wang and Gianvito Rossi.
Glass apart
Christened ‘Lupita Glass’ these shoes from Amina Muaddi are sexy, glamorous and bold. Created from fiery red PVC, they have square toes and the label’s signature flared heels. Rs.55,430 approximately
Golden ticket
Crafted from metallic golden leather, the top of these Gianvito Rossi pumps are fitted with criss-crossed semi- transparent PVC straps that are waterproof. The tonal brown PVC straps make this an interesting piece. Rs.59,580 approximately
Silver lining
This pair of shoes from Salvatore Ferragamo features the brand’s signature Vara bow over the toes. Featuring cutouts at the sides and 0.4-inch heels, the ballet flats are made from glitter jelly PVC. Rs.26,235 approximately
Buckle down
Melissa’s Aurora Ad sandals are manufactured from MELFLEX - trademarked material that is a nontoxic, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free thermoplastic - one of the USPs of the brand. It is lightly scented with their signature tutti frutti fragrance. It features a buckle at the toes and a bow detail behind the ankles. Rs.5,620 approximately
Business as usual
Named after Kaia Gerber, this pair of Alexander Wang sandals is statement business wear at its best. Designed with suede footbed, it has a wide PVC panel on top which offers protection from the rain. Rs.59,460 approximately
Ball game
Cult Gaia’s Clio mules are a fine example of the label’s artistic designs. They come with clear PVC straps embellished with brown beads and transparent spherical heels that set them apart. Rs.38,550 approximately
Make a point
The gold point Alta Firma Christian Louboutin pumps are made in Italy from metallic golden leather and PVC. Set on pencil-sharp stiletto heels, they are finished with curved golden leather accents in the shape of the designer’s initials. Rs.70,485 approximately