We pick out stilettos, sandals and ballet flats featuring PVC panels and waterproof material, to keep you looking stylish, even if it’s just dashing from your car to your door. Think Christian Louboutin, Alexander Wang and Gianvito Rossi.

Glass apart

Christened ‘Lupita Glass’ these shoes from Amina Muaddi are sexy, glamorous and bold. Created from fiery red PVC, they have square toes and the label’s signature flared heels. Rs.55,430 approximately

Golden ticket

Crafted from metallic golden leather, the top of these Gianvito Rossi pumps are fitted with criss-crossed semi- transparent PVC straps that are waterproof. The tonal brown PVC straps make this an interesting piece. Rs.59,580 approximately





Silver lining

This pair of shoes from Salvatore Ferragamo features the brand’s signature Vara bow over the toes. Featuring cutouts at the sides and 0.4-inch heels, the ballet flats are made from glitter jelly PVC. Rs.26,235 approximately

Buckle down

Melissa’s Aurora Ad sandals are manufactured from MELFLEX - trademarked material that is a nontoxic, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free thermoplastic - one of the USPs of the brand. It is lightly scented with their signature tutti frutti fragrance. It features a buckle at the toes and a bow detail behind the ankles. Rs.5,620 approximately





Business as usual

Named after Kaia Gerber, this pair of Alexander Wang sandals is statement business wear at its best. Designed with suede footbed, it has a wide PVC panel on top which offers protection from the rain. Rs.59,460 approximately

Ball game

Cult Gaia’s Clio mules are a fine example of the label’s artistic designs. They come with clear PVC straps embellished with brown beads and transparent spherical heels that set them apart. Rs.38,550 approximately

Make a point

The gold point Alta Firma Christian Louboutin pumps are made in Italy from metallic golden leather and PVC. Set on pencil-sharp stiletto heels, they are finished with curved golden leather accents in the shape of the designer’s initials. Rs.70,485 approximately

