Five statement jackets, from Marques Almeida to Alexander McQueen, on our radar this winter
Looking to update your winter wardrobe? Here are five edgy and glamorous statement jackets that will do just that.
MARQUES'ALMEIDA Patchwork denim jacket
What we love: The oversized safety pin and upcycled denim swatches
PALMER//HARDING Atori single-breasted twill jacket
What we love: The D-ring belt which ends at the lapel and the 1980s’ silhouette
BY WALID Cassie floral-embroidered patchwork silk jacket
What we love: The vintage patches (sourced from across the world) and the kimono-style silhouette
ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Single-breasted lace and leather jacket
What we love: The lace sleeves.. obviously!
NOIR KEI NINOMIYA Buckle-strap tartan wool-blend jacket
What we love: The gathers at the chest and the buckled leather straps