Looking to update your winter wardrobe? Here are five edgy and glamorous statement jackets that will do just that.



MARQUES'ALMEIDA Patchwork denim jacket

What we love: The oversized safety pin and upcycled denim swatches

PALMER//HARDING Atori single-breasted twill jacket

What we love: The D-ring belt which ends at the lapel and the 1980s’ silhouette

BY WALID Cassie floral-embroidered patchwork silk jacket

What we love: The vintage patches (sourced from across the world) and the kimono-style silhouette

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Single-breasted lace and leather jacket

What we love: The lace sleeves.. obviously!



NOIR KEI NINOMIYA Buckle-strap tartan wool-blend jacket

What we love: The gathers at the chest and the buckled leather straps