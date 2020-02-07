With labels like Norma Kamali, Oscar De La Renta and Roland Mouret using the draping technique to add drama and glamour to their collections, it looks like it is seeing a revival of sorts. From jumpsuits to dresses and tops, here’s how you can wear the trend...

Black label

Proenza Schouler adds a bit of softness to this edgy top with a draped detail. Made from supple leather, it is designed with a draped panel, that you can wrap around the collar as a scarf. Rs.1,53,280 approximately

On a lark

A glamorous and chic take on the trend, the Skylark dress from Roland Mouret is a complete stunner. Cut from hammered silk-blend fabric, it has a draped shoulder panel that you can tie at the back, a keyhole front and a skirt that falls gently to the floor. Rs.1,44,000 approximately

Side show

Oscar De La Renta champions the draping technique by using it to define this wool-blend top. Featuring an asymmetrical silhouette with a dramatic trail on one side, and hand-woven motifs made from raffia on the chest, this top is sure to be a head-turner. Rs.3,89,800 approximately

Satin alive

Make a statement in this gown from Valentino. The lustrous satin number, in the house’s signature shade, comes with a high neckline and is slightly fitted at the top thanks to the ruching at the under bust. It is finished with draped cape-like sleeves. Rs.2,31,790 approximately





Go with the flow

The flowing draped panels in the Acima jumpsuit by Peter Petrov make it look like a dress. Crafted from brick-hued silk-twill, it is designed with wide legs and halter neck ties. Rs.1,36,410 approximately





Neo beginnings

Taking inspiration from the neoclassical movement, Gucci’s cady dress is a great way to wear the trend. Exquisite marquis cut crystals frame the neckline, while a draped panel falls down the left. Rs.2,02,355 approximately

Green sweep

Designed exclusively for Net-a-porter.com, this Norma Kamali jumpsuit is fashioned out of stretch jersey. Detailed with soft pleats on the bodice, it has a plunging neckline and skillfully draped trousers. Rs.64,750 approximately

