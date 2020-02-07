Gucci, Valentino and others make a case for artful draping
With labels like Norma Kamali, Oscar De La Renta and Roland Mouret using the draping technique to add drama and glamour to their collections, it looks like it is seeing a revival of sorts. From jumpsuits to dresses and tops, here’s how you can wear the trend...
Black label
Proenza Schouler adds a bit of softness to this edgy top with a draped detail. Made from supple leather, it is designed with a draped panel, that you can wrap around the collar as a scarf. Rs.1,53,280 approximately
On a lark
A glamorous and chic take on the trend, the Skylark dress from Roland Mouret is a complete stunner. Cut from hammered silk-blend fabric, it has a draped shoulder panel that you can tie at the back, a keyhole front and a skirt that falls gently to the floor. Rs.1,44,000 approximately
Side show
Oscar De La Renta champions the draping technique by using it to define this wool-blend top. Featuring an asymmetrical silhouette with a dramatic trail on one side, and hand-woven motifs made from raffia on the chest, this top is sure to be a head-turner. Rs.3,89,800 approximately
Satin alive
Make a statement in this gown from Valentino. The lustrous satin number, in the house’s signature shade, comes with a high neckline and is slightly fitted at the top thanks to the ruching at the under bust. It is finished with draped cape-like sleeves. Rs.2,31,790 approximately
Go with the flow
The flowing draped panels in the Acima jumpsuit by Peter Petrov make it look like a dress. Crafted from brick-hued silk-twill, it is designed with wide legs and halter neck ties. Rs.1,36,410 approximately
Neo beginnings
Taking inspiration from the neoclassical movement, Gucci’s cady dress is a great way to wear the trend. Exquisite marquis cut crystals frame the neckline, while a draped panel falls down the left. Rs.2,02,355 approximately
Green sweep
Designed exclusively for Net-a-porter.com, this Norma Kamali jumpsuit is fashioned out of stretch jersey. Detailed with soft pleats on the bodice, it has a plunging neckline and skillfully draped trousers. Rs.64,750 approximately