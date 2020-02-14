Nothing spells romance like a carefully put together bouquet of flowers. But, they are also short-lived. Here are ways to gift flowers that will last a lifetime. Think floral patterns set in yellow gold courtesy Foundrae, and sterling silver gardenias from Buccellati...

Crystal love

Kenneth Jay Lane’s brooch is crafted from silver-tone metal and enamel on the petals, stalk and centre. Studded with shimmering crystals, this one is sure to brighten up any outfit. Rs.44,855 approximately

Petal on

The Dark Blossom necklace from Foundrae is made from 18-karat gold. It has a pendant that is detailed with enameled flowers in a black and white pattern. Rs.1,01,980 approximately

Smell the roses

These clip-on Rosantica earrings are called Lirica and are fashioned out of gold-tone metal. Shaped to look like bunches of roses, they are also set with shimmering crystals. Rs.19,365 approximately

Seeing purple

Detailed with lilac and pink flowers, beads and crystals, this pair of earrings is testament to designer Ranjana Khan’s love for statement accessories. The handmade earrings are wrapped in silk ribbons and feature velvet pompoms and raffia petals. Rs.32,610 approximately

In bloom

Part of Buccellati’s Blossoms collection, this pair of earrings is hand-cast from sterling silver. Designed in the shape of gardenias, the centre is embellished with pink gold vermeil and sapphire. Rs.1,42,535 approximately

Garden party

A nod to beaded friendship bracelets, this three-piece set from Roxanne Assoulin is colourful and fun. The bracelets, christened Garden Variety, are strung with bright orange, blue and red beads and embellished with adorable daisies. Rs.23,010 approximately

Take a breath

A Net-a-porter exclusive, 14/Quatorze’s cuff is delicate, feminine and charming. Called Baby’s Breath, the accessory is made from gold-tone metal and finished with tiny freshwater pearls. Rs.29,090 approximately