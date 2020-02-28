Clutches are not just for fancy evening dos anymore. Glitter and sequins and all things shiny take a backseat, as designers turn to low-key materials like wicker, canvas and raffia to create exquisite day clutches, to go with those adorable day dresses. We pick out our favourites from brands such as Bernadette, Kayu and LaDoubleJ.

Coast to coast

Olympia Le-Tan’s canvas-encased book clutch depicts a picturesque scene from France’s La Côte D’Azur. A gold-tone frame, postcard-style felt appliqué work and floral lining on the inside make this one quirky yet chic. Rs. 68,825 approximately



Last straw

Rodo’s leather-trimmed wicker clutch brings holiday vibes to the runway. The straw body is complemented by the coral-coloured leather trimmings. The detachable metal shoulder strap makes it

versatile. Rs. 32,880 approximately

All frills

This ivory clutch by Milanese brand LaDoubleJ is one to carry for a brunch date. Edged with romantic

frilly ruffles, the lustrous sateen nylon has watercolour-inspired floral art, and the strap at the back

makes it easy to carry around. Rs. 7,710 approximately





Lavender love

Antwerp-based label Bernadette’s satin floral dresses have proved to be a hit and the brand’s Belinda clutch is an extension of their signature style. The soft lavender hue is coupled with a delicate pattern in this piece, which has a knotted back. Rs. 46,211 approximately





In the green

No one does woven bags better than Bottega Veneta. This vivid green head turner, from their SS20 collection, has the signature intrecciato weave in soft leather. The touch of gold on the clasp that’s made of blocks of wood makes it classy yet casual. Rs. 1,94,585 approximate





Fan fest

From contemporary womenswear label Bevza from Kyiv, Ukraine comes the Grand Fan Clutch. Sporting their minimal and elegant design philosophy, the bold red and black fan-shaped bag is a statement piece. Rs. 25,307 approximately

Keep palm

Made from 100 per cent natural raffia, the Kayu Box Clutch is woven by women cooperatives in the Philippines. The rustic embroidery leans into the tropical aesthetic with palm trees and pink flowers. Rs. 24,257 approximately

